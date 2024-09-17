Biden and Trump Held a ‘Cordial Conversation’ After Second Assassination Attempt, White House Confirms

Joe Biden and Donald Trump held a “cordial conversation” following the second failed assassination attempt against him, the White House has confirmed.

In a statement on Monday, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary said the two men had spoken by phone.

“President Biden just spoke with former President Trump, and conveyed his relief that he is safe,” she wrote on the X platform.

“The two shared a cordial conversation and former President Trump expressed his thanks for the call.”

The confirmation comes hours after Biden claimed that the Secret Service needed additional funding in order to protect the former president, despite the fact the White House has repeatedly denied his requests for security.

“One thing I want to make clear, the Secret Service needs more help and Congress should respond to their needs,” Biden told reporters on Monday. “They need to decide whether they need more personnel or not.”

Trump, meanwhile, has blamed vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for stoking the hatred against him that has now led to two separate assassination attempts.