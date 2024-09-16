Joe Biden Gives OUTRAGEOUS Statement About Secret Service After Second Assassination Attempt Against Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn as he departed for Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden addressed the second assassination attempt against President Trump.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Would-be assassin Ryan Routh set up a sniper’s nest in the shrubbery outside the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.

According to federal prosecutors, the sniper nest with two backpacks, an AK-47 and Go-Pro was set up 12 hours before the foiled plot.

This means Ryan Routh had foreknowledge of Trump’s plans to play golf on Sunday even though it was not public knowledge.

According to law enforcement, Ryan Wesley Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

Law enforcement said Routh was about 300 to 500 yards away from Trump. He was hiding in the shrubbery when he pointed his rifle with a scope through the fence.

Secret Service agents were one to two holes ahead of Trump when they spotted the muzzle of the rifle. Agents pounced on President Trump, who was on the 5th hole at the time, and covered him as they fired shots at Routh.

Routh escaped from the shrubbery and sped off in a black vehicle. He was taken into custody in Martin County.

How was Routh able to set up a sniper nest and go undetected for 12 hours?

Joe Biden said Secret Service needs more help and Congress should respond to their needs.

This is after Biden’s DHS has repeatedly denied Trump’s request for more security.

“One thing I want to make clear, the Secret Service needs more help and Congress should respond to their needs,” Biden said.

A reporter asked Biden, “They need more personnel? They need more money?”

“They need to decide whether they need more personnel or not,” Joe Biden said.

WATCH: