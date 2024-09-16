Local FL Sheriff Questions Why Would-be-Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Was At Trump International Golf Course: ”Is This Guy Part of a Conspiracy?” (VIDEO)

A second attempt was made on President Trump’s life, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

Yesterday, as President Trump was on the 5th hole of his international golf course in West Palm, Florida, shots were fired at around 1:30 pm. The shooter was later identified as 58-year-old Trump-hater Ryan Wesley Routh. Secret Service shot at Routh after they discovered the muzzle of his rifle poking through the fence line at the golf course.

According to law enforcement, Routh was no more than 500 yards away from Trump and was hiding in shrubbery when he pointed his rifle, reportedly an AK-47, at the former president. He then darted out of the bushes and escaped in a black vehicle, but he was arrested in Martin County, Florida, after a police chase.

Americans were furious to discover Trump’s golf outing was not on his schedule, making them question how the shooter, who has a lengthy criminal history and highly controversial activity on social media, knew that Trump was golfing on his International golf course. Many believe the first and now the second attempt on Trump’s life are part of a conspiracy to take him out before the November election because Kamala cannot beat him in a fair election.

During a press conference today, Martin County, Florida Sheriff Will Snyder suggested Trump’s second assassination attempt yesterday is part of a bigger conspiracy.

The comments mirror those made by former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker.

Reporter: Does Ryan Routh have any ties to Martin County?

Snyder: “The answer to my knowledge, the answer is no. I think what we’re finding out is he’s not from this area…”

“Which, of course, raises the bigger question, how does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize that the president, former president of the United States, is golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity?”

“I think that’s the question the FBI and the Secret Service are laser-focused on today… is this guy part of a conspiracy?”

“Is he a lone gunman?” Sheriff Snyder asked. He continued, “If he’s a lone gunman—–President Trump is that much safer because we have him. But if he’s part of a conspiracy, then this whole thing really takes on an ominous tone.”

According to the sheriff, the FBI has taken over the investigation. Does anyone feel safer knowing the FBI has commandeered the investigation from local police?