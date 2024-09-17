Billionaire Trump Backer Bill Ackman Posts Open Letter to ABC News About Debate Shenanigans: ‘I Find the Allegations Credible’

With all of the revelations that have come about in recent days about how ABC News allegedly rigged the presidential debate against Trump, many people you wouldn’t have expected to ask questions in the past are doing so.

Bill Ackman is the hedge fun billionaire and lifelong Democrat who is now backing Donald Trump for president. He knows Bob Iger, the head of Disney, which owns ABC News, and even he is calling on the network to come clean.

He posted a lengthy open letter to Bob Iger on Twitter/X saying that he finds the allegations credible.

From his post:

Dear Bob, I assume that you have been made aware of this affidavit which was made public earlier today in which a whistleblower states that @ABC worked closely with the @KamalaHarris campaign in sharing the substance of the questions, avoiding certain topics, agreeing on the staging, committing to fact check @realDonaldTrump and not Harris, and more disturbing details. I find the allegations credible as written and also because the affidavit was apparently made and filed the day prior to the debate and makes mention of Harris’ smaller podium and other details that only became public thereafter. While I can’t determine the veracity of the allegations, they do match substantively what took place during the debate. The moderators of the debate — @DavidMuir and @LinseyDavis — have yet to respond to the allegations. Since they have not yet done so, one must draw a negative inference. In light of the seriousness of the allegations and the implications for this presidential election and for ABC’s reputation and thereby @Disney’s and the office of the CEO, I strongly encourage you to launch an immediate investigation of this matter. Our democracy depends on transparency, particularly with regard to events which can impact the outcome of the presidential election. I ask on behalf of all voters that you treat these allegations with the seriousness they deserve. Thank you. Bill

Anyone who watched the debate knew that the moderators were actively working against Trump. It was obvious to anyone with a working brain.