You Can’t Make This Up: DNC Press Filing Center Removes Ladies’ Room in Latest Woke Stunt—Also Features a ‘Gender-Neutral Prayer Room’

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has taken its “woke” agenda to new heights by removing the ladies’ room from the press filing center.

Susan Ferrechio, a reporter for The Washington Times, revealed this absurdity on X Monday, igniting outrage among conservatives and common-sense Americans alike.

For years, the far-left has pushed its radical LGBTQ+ agenda on the public, targeting everything from school curricula to parental rights. Now, it seems, even basic amenities like gender-specific restrooms are being sacrificed on the altar of woke ideology.

In the press filing center at the DNC, organizers took away the ladies room. pic.twitter.com/YsnVbacjEW — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) August 19, 2024

Reporter Jeryl Bier, explained that according to the map of the United Center provided by the DNC, each level of the center features at least four M/W restroom pairings, except on each floor, one of those pairings replaces the Women’s restroom with an “all-gender” restroom instead.

“I would assume this is the explanation for what Susan Ferrechio reports: the press filing center must be located near one of the Men’s/All Gender pairings, so if a woman reporter wants to use a Women’s room, she has to go to another corner of that level,” he added.

I would assume this is the explanation for what @susanferrechio reports: the press filing center must be located near one of the Men’s/All Gender pairings, so if a woman reporter wants to use a Women’s room, she has to go to another corner of that level. https://t.co/rL9yzJ8E0G — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2024

Here’s the photo:

This incident is just the latest example of how the left’s obsession with identity politics is spiraling out of control. Earlier in the day, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk arrived at the DNC to cover the event and was immediately confronted by an unhinged leftist who couldn’t handle the idea of viewpoint diversity.

The young man, allegedly Parker Short, President of the Young Democrats of Georgia (though this remains unconfirmed), launched into a tirade against Kirk, railing against President Trump’s claims of election fraud in Georgia and showering praise on Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

But the true absurdity of the encounter came when Kirk calmly asked a question that any reasonable person should be able to answer: “What is a woman?”

The Democrat fled the scene in a fit of anger, yelling back at Kirk without answering the question.

Read more:

Adding fuel to the fire, the DNC arena has also featured a "gender-neutral prayer room."

The DNC arena is outfitted with a “gender neutral prayer room” pic.twitter.com/oA9F18VLSE — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 20, 2024

No wonder Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a lifeline to those who wish to escape the madness of the Western liberal agenda.