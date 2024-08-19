Putin Opens Door to Global Refugees Seeking Escape from ‘Western Liberal Ideals’ — Promises Safe Haven for Those Embracing Traditional Values

The modern West, once a beacon of freedom and tradition, is crumbling under the weight of its own radical leftist policies.

From the relentless push for LGBT agendas, the hysteria of climate change, to the disastrous open borders policies, and the indoctrination of children in schools, the globalist elites have left no stone unturned in their mission to dismantle the very fabric of Western civilization.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a lifeline to those who wish to escape the madness of the Western liberal agenda.

In a bold and unprecedented move, Putin has signed a decree offering sanctuary to individuals fleeing the “destructive neoliberal ideals” that have come to dominate their homelands.

Tass, the Russian state-run news agency, reported on this initiative, stating, “Moscow will provide assistance to any foreigners who want to escape the neoliberal ideals being put forward in their countries and move to Russia, where traditional values reign supreme.”

Under this decree, foreigners who reject the woke ideologies of their own nations will be granted the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia.

Unlike other immigrants, these individuals will not be required to prove their knowledge of the Russian language, history, or basic laws. Instead, their applications will be based solely on their rejection of the “unhealthy attitudes” being imposed by their governments.

Russia’s stance is clear: it stands as a bulwark against the moral decay of the West.

More from Tass:

Applications may be based on the rejection of their countries’ policies “aimed at imposing destructive neoliberal ideals on people, which run counter to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.” The values are listed in the foundations of Russia’s state policy in this field, while the Russian government is expected to compile a list of countries imposing unhealthy attitudes on their citizens. The Foreign Ministry has been instructed to start issuing three-month visas to such applicants as early as in September. In February, Putin supported the idea of Italian student Irene Cecchini that Russia should ease entry rules for those who share traditional cultural and family values. The head of state agreed that each case requires an individual approach.

In recent years, a small but notable group of American citizens has made the controversial decision to defect to Russia under Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Perhaps the most famous American defector to Russia is Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor. In 2013, Snowden leaked classified information about the NSA’s global surveillance programs.

In November 2020, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden applied for dual citizenship with Russia. Then in 2022, he was granted citizenship.

Biden’s sexual assault victim, Tara Reade, was also granted asylum in Russia. Tara fled to Russia in May 2023, and is suing the Department of Justice over alleged misconduct.

Tara Reade said that she is seeking political asylum in Russia because Biden’s Justice Department is after her.

While not a defector in the traditional sense, action movie star Steven Seagal, who became a Russian citizen, has become a prominent figure in Russian-American relations.