“Would It Kill You Guys to Have a Press Conference?” – CNN’s Jim Acosta Asks Kamala’s Spox Why Harris is Dodging the Press After Pushing Biden Out (VIDEO)

You know it’s bad when CNN is starting to ask questions about Kamala Harris’s refusal to engage with the media.

Kamala Harris has not done one interview or press conference since she forced Joe Biden off the 2024 ballot 25 days ago.

All she has done is repeat the same teleprompter speech over and over again.

Harris doesn’t even have any policies on her campaign website because Americans are unhappy with the Biden-Harris inflation crisis and open borders nightmare. This is why Harris stole President Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ idea.

Kamala Harris is hiding from the media again as the Regime does her dirty work attacking President Trump.

It’s so bad that CNN is now starting to question why Kamala Harris hasn’t given one presser since she forced Biden off the ballot in her quest for power.

“Would it kill you guys to have a press conference?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Kamala’s communications director.

Michael Tyler obfuscated and said Kamala holds rallies so she can read from her teleprompter.

Acosta shot back, “A campaign rally is not a press conference.”

“We’re gonna be having a sit-down interview here before the end of the month,” Michael Tyler said.

Jim Acosta pressed him: “Can you commit to a press conference this week?”

Harris’s spox said no.

“Can you commit to a press conference before the end of the month?” Jim Acosta asked.

Harris’s spox went in circles again and refused to commit to a press conference by the end of August.

WATCH: