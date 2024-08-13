Harris’s Spox Forced to Lie About Kamala’s Schedule After CNN Asks Why She’s Hiding From the Media (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod was forced to lie about Harris’ schedule after CNN asked why the Vice President is hiding from the media.

Harris has not done one interview or press conference since she forced Joe Biden off the 2024 ballot 24 days ago.

All she has done is repeat the same teleprompter speech over and over again.

Harris doesn’t even have any policies on her campaign website because Americans are unhappy with the Biden-Harris inflation crisis and open borders nightmare. This is why Harris stole President Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ idea.

Kamala Harris has nothing on her public schedule today. She is hiding from the media again as the Regime does her dirty work attacking President Trump.

“What’s on the vice president’s schedule today?” CNN’s John Berman asked Adrienne Elrod.

Harris’ spox obfuscated and lied about Kamala’s schedule since she is doing absolutely nothing today.

“Well, she’s traveling and talking to voters and getting her message out there to the American people,” Adrienne Elrod said.

No. She’s not.

“I don’t think she has any campaign events today, does she?” John Berman said.

“It seems like she has time if she wanted to do an interview with a member of the media or do a press conference,” John Berman said.

