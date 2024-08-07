WATCH: Decorated War Hero J.D. Vance Destroys Cowardly Liar Tim Walz for Betraying His Men Right Before They Were Sent Off to War

As Jim Hoft reported, Kamala Harris selected far-left Minnesota Governor and military deserter Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday.

Immediately following the announcement, the media hailed Walz as a friendly white guy who could win over rural America while whitewashing his radical record as governor. Walz responded by cruelly mocking decorated war hero J.D. Vance (R-OH) during a campaign rally in Philadelphia for his education accomplishments and making NSFW jokes about him.

A reporter asked Vance, who served in the Marines, to respond to Walz mocking him. After harkening back to his humble roots and touting the incredible work it took to achieve his education dreams, Vance took a blowtorch to Walz’s despicable betrayal of his brothers in the National Guard.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Blue Falcon Timmy ditched his men right before they were sent to Iraq in 2005 to fight in the war after previously telling them he would join them. A year later, he ran for Congress and unfortunately prevailed.

The nearly two-minute evisceration of Walz, who put his safety and interests above others, is well worth your time.

WATCH:

.@JDVance: “You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz?… When the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it… When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq… he dropped out.”

