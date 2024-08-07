WATCH: Decorated War Hero J.D. Vance Destroys Cowardly Liar Tim Walz for Betraying His Men Right Before They Were Sent Off to War

As Jim Hoft reported, Kamala Harris selected far-left Minnesota Governor and military deserter Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday.
Immediately following the announcement, the media hailed Walz as a friendly white guy who could win over rural America while whitewashing his radical record as governor. Walz responded by cruelly mocking decorated war hero J.D. Vance (R-OH) during a campaign rally in Philadelphia for his education accomplishments and making NSFW jokes about him.
A reporter asked Vance, who served in the Marines, to respond to Walz mocking him. After harkening back to his humble roots and touting the incredible work it took to achieve his education dreams, Vance took a blowtorch to Walz’s despicable betrayal of his brothers in the National Guard.
As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Blue Falcon Timmy ditched his men right before they were sent to Iraq in 2005 to fight in the war after previously telling them he would join them. A year later, he ran for Congress and unfortunately prevailed.
The nearly two-minute evisceration of Walz, who put his safety and interests above others, is well worth your time.
WATCH:
.@JDVance: “You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz?… When the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it… When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq… he dropped out.”
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 7, 2024
VANCE: I came from a family where nobody in my family had ever gone to law school, I grew up in a poor family. The fact that Tim Walz wants to turn it into a bad thing is that I worked myself through college, through law school, and made something of myself. To me, that’s the American dream, and if Tim Walz wants to insult it, frankly that’s pretty bizarre.
Now look, what really bothers me about Tim Walz is not even the positions that he has taken…You know what really bothers me? When the United States Marine Corps, The United States of America, asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did that…I did it honorably, and I’m very proud of it.
When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the army and allowed his unit to go without him, a fact that has been criticized aggressively by many of the people he has served with.
I think it is shameful to prepare your unit to go to Iraq, to make a promise that you are going to follow through, and to drop out right before you’re going to have to go.
I also think it is dishonest…He made this interesting comment that the Kamala Harris campaign put out there, and I bet they are regretting they put it out there. He (Walz) said, and he was making a point about gun control; he said we shouldn’t allow weapons of war to be on America’s streets.
Well, I wonder, Tim Walz, when were you ever in war? What was this weapon you carried into war, given that you abandoned your unit right before they went into Iraq? And he has not spent a day in a combat zone.
What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I’m proud…I was able to make something of myself, and I would be ashamed if I were him, and I would have lied about my military service like he did.”