VICTORY: U.S. Supreme Court BLOCKS Biden Regime’s Sick Title IX Rule in Several States, Which Would Have Forced Women to Allow Men In Their Locker Rooms and Bathrooms – Justice Gorsuch Joins Libs in Dissent

Millions of women and girls across the country can breathe a sigh of relief as the Biden regime was blocked from implementing its radical changes to Title IX in several states.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in April that the Regime proudly announced that women would be forced to allow men in their locker rooms and bathrooms with a 1577-page Title IX ruling. Moreover, they would be forced to accept men on their sports teams.

Now, this will not happen. As CNN reported, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday smacked down a request from the Regime to implement the rule in 10 states after being blocked from doing so by lower court federal judges. The rule is also blocked in 16 other states as part of ongoing lawsuits.

“On this limited record and in its emergency applications, the Government has not provided this Court a sufficient basis to disturb the lower courts’ interim conclusions that the three provisions found likely to be unlawful are intertwined with and affect other provisions of the rule,” the Court’s unsigned order read.

The updates, which essentially abolished Title IX, were previously set to go into effect across the country on August 1 but only did so in mostly liberal states.

As CBS notes, the case involved two groups of states that challenged three provisions of the rule: The first states that Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination covers ‘gender identity’; the second expands the definition of “hostile-environment harassment” to include harassment based on an individual’s gender identity; and the third states that a school violates Title IX when it prohibits trans students from using restrooms and other facilities if they feel like it.

A dismayed Justice Sonia Sotomayor slammed the Supreme Court’s decision and said the lower court rulings were “overbroad.”

“By blocking the Government from enforcing scores of regulations that respondents never challenged and that bear no apparent relationship to respondents’ alleged injuries, the lower courts went beyond their authority to remedy the discrete harms alleged here,” Sotomayor wrote.

Sotomayor was joined in her dissent by the two other liberal justices and Justice Neil Gorsuch. Why Gorsuch went to the dark side on this ruling is unclear.

The cases will now return to lower appeals courts and could make their way back to the Supreme Court in the future.

Former NCAA Champion swimmer and women’s rights activist Riley Gaines celebrated the ruling, calling it a huge win.