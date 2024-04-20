Biden Regime Proudly Abolishes Title IX – Will Now Force Women to Allow Biological Men in Their Locker Rooms, On their Team Sports and in Their Bathrooms

On Friday, the Biden regime proudly announced that women will be forced to allow men in their locker rooms and bathrooms with a new 1577-page Title IX ruling.

Women will be forced to compete against men.

And women will be forced to accept men on their sports teams.

Women and young girls will be forced to share locker rooms and bathrooms based on gender identity rather than biological sex.

And, as May Mailman, Director of Independent Women’s Law Center, notes, Title IX is not a college law. This will impact girls as young as those in the Headstart program, geared to children from three to five-years old, those in daycare, and those in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Reminder, Title IX is not a “college” law. It affects ALL education programs that accept federal dollars, that means daycare, Headstart, K-12, 4-H, etc. Gender ideology is absolutely coming for the kids, and not just in public schools. ANY school with federal money. — May Mailman (@MayMailman) April 19, 2024

The new Biden Title IX rules specifically note that locker rooms and bathrooms must be based on gender identity. Girls will be forced to confront male genitalia if they’d like to play sports or pee. Thanks Biden. @IWF — May Mailman (@MayMailman) April 19, 2024

Young girls everywhere will be subject to the type of sexual exposure allegedly faced by the female athletes forced to share a locker room with trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

Preferred pronouns are also now mandated, and even the single use of the “wrong” pronoun can require discipline.

They believe this is progress.

Title IX is now a thing of the past.

The new rules cement protections for L.G.B.T.Q. students under federal law. Additionally, it reverses Trump-era policies, including one that protects women by dictating how schools should respond to cases of alleged sexual misconduct in K-12 schools and college campuses.

The New York Times reports:

The new rules, which take effect on Aug. 1, effectively broadened the scope of Title IX, the 1972 law prohibiting sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding. They extend the law’s reach to prohibit discrimination and harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and widen the range of sexual harassment complaints that schools will be responsible for investigating. ********* Through the new regulations, the administration moved to include students in its interpretation of Bostock v. Clayton County, the landmark 2020 Supreme Court case in which the court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination. The Trump administration held that transgender students were not protected under federal laws, including after the Bostock ruling.

Men who dress up like women can now be in every girls locker room. Congratulations to Biden voters and Never Trump. pic.twitter.com/4J5ujfJvtt — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 19, 2024