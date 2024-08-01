Victor Reacts: The DEI Hire Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris would have NEVER become the vice president based purely on her merits. Joe Biden himself admitted that she was a DEI hire.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The left is having an internal war about the consequences of their woke, dangerous, and damaging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion demands.

On the one hand, they demand it, preach about it, and question anyone who does not embrace the construct.

On the other hand, they are offended if someone is referred to as a DEI hire.

Shouldn’t that be a point of pride? If DEI is such a great thing, why are they upset if someone is identified as such?

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) told CNN recently that anyone who calls Harris a “DEI candidate” is actually calling her the ‘N’ word.