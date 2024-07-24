Dem Rep. Maxwell Frost Says Calling Kamala Harris a DEI Hire Like Using The N-Word (VIDEO)

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) has argued that calling Kamala Harris a beneficiary of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy (DEI) is the equivalent to calling her the n-word.

Appearing on CNN’s Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Frost made the case for Harris’s selection as the Democratic Party nominee despite having no real mandate to do so.

He explained:

He is going to continue to use all these racist dog whistles throughout the campaign. We’re going to see it from Trump. We’re going to see it from J.D. Vance. So we’re going to see it from a lot of their surrogates. In fact, just yesterday, one of the surrogates was saying if we don’t win, we’re going to have to have a civil war to get our agenda through– a civil war.

So this is an organization. This is a right-wing campaign that’s going to be racist, misogynistic against the vice president, but we’re going to stand on the issues. And what really matters is the fact that she is qualified.

They want to call her a DEI president, a DEI candidate. She has more experience than Trump and J.D. Vance combined times a million. She, she won at the state level. She was the attorney general. She was Vice President of the United States. S

She was a senator representing one of the largest states in the entire country. And so these are just racist dog whistles. Whenever you hear DEI, I want you to think about the N-word. I want you to think about racial slurs. That’s what they actually mean.

 

Frost has a reputation as one of Congress’s most radical leftists. Back in January, he proposed legislation to take down the State of Liberty after Republicans discussed legislation aimed at securing the southern border.

Last year, he also described Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a “f**king fascist” while addressing a conference in Chicago.

