Flashback: Biden Brags That Kamala Harris is the ‘Pinnacle’ of DEI Policies

by
The left is having an internal war about the consequences of their woke, dangerous, and damaging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion demands.

On the one hand, they demand it, preach about it, and question anyone who does not embrace the construct.

On the other hand, they are offended if someone is referred to as a DEI hire.

Shouldn’t that be a point of pride? If DEI is such a great thing, why are they upset if someone is identified as such?

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) told CNN recently that anyone who calls Harris a “DEI candidate” is actually calling her the ‘N’ word.

Christopher Rufo points out that Biden himself declared that Kamala Harris is ‘the pinnacle’ of DEI.

In a speech, Biden said, “The values of diversity, equality, inclusion are literally—and this is not kidding —the core strengths of America … And it starts at the top with the Vice President.”

Watch:

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Association of Black Journalists conference, where ABC reporter Rachel Scott pressed the President on whether Kamala is a DEI hire.

Scott asked, “Some of your own supporters, including Republicans on Capitol Hill, have labeled Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first Black and Asian-American woman to serve as Vice President, as a DEI hire. Is that acceptable language to you? And will you tell those Republicans and those supporters to stop it?”

Why did Scott want Trump to repudiate Republicans who make that assertion?

Don’t these very same people support DEI?

So, although they support the theory of the hiring practices behind DEI, they are offended when the policies are credited with results?

