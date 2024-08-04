Vatican Shocks World with Surprising Statement Over Olympics’ Blasphemous ‘Last Supper’ Mockery

In a rare move that has left many stunned, the Vatican has issued a statement condemning the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for its grotesque and blasphemous depiction of Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting, “The Last Supper.”

In a rare moment of clarity, Pope Francis has aligned with conservative voices. For years, Pope Francis has been seen as a progressive figure willing to engage with radical leftists.

On Saturday, a week after the blasphemous Olympics opening, the Vatican expressed deep disappointment over the skit, which featured drag queens, a transgender model, and a naked singer portraying the Greek god Dionysus.

This scene, presented on July 26 during the opening ceremony, resembled the biblical portrayal of Jesus Christ and his apostles during their final meal before the crucifixion.

A young child was also spotted in the performance, standing next to the drag queens.

NEW: The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a *child* in their hyper-s*xualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. Instead of bringing people together, the planners of the event… pic.twitter.com/5nUSmE72Oe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 26, 2024

ESPN reported that the Olympic committee is scrambling to contain the fallout. On Sunday morning, Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps issued a so-called ‘apology’ if anyone was offended by the sick performance while maintaining they managed to celebrate “community tolerance.”

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. It (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Descamps claimed during a news conference.

“We believe this ambition was achieved,” she added. “If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry.”

Translation: we have no regrets over the performance, and it’s your fault for misinterpreting our intentions, silly Christians.

The Pope’s statement was released in French during an unusual weekend press conference, according to Reuters. The Red Pope Francis stated it could not “but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions.”

“In a prestigious event where the whole world comes together around common values, there should not be allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people,” the Vatican added.

“Freedom of expression, which is obviously not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others.”

This condemnation follows an open letter signed by three cardinals and 24 bishops from around the globe, calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to “repudiate” and “apologize” for what they deemed “intentionally hateful mockery,” according to Catholic News Agency.