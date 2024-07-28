NO SHAME: Olympic Organizers Issue Pathetic ‘Apology’ for Cruelly Mocking Christians as Olympic Boycott Movement Grows

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Paris Olympic organizers allowed a reenactment of The Last Supper with drag queens during the 2024 Olympics ceremony.

In the sickening opening ceremony, the scantily dressed drag queens stood behind a long table while mocking one of the most sacred images in all of Christianity. Worse, a young child was also spotted standing beside the drag queens in the performance.

Now, ESPN reports that the Olympic committee is scrambling to contain the fallout. On Sunday morning, Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps issued a so-called ‘apology’ if anyone was offended by the sick performance while maintaining they managed to celebrate “community tolerance.”

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. It (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Descamps claimed during a news conference.

“We believe this ambition was achieved,” she added. “If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry.”

Translation: we have no regrets over the performance, and it’s your fault for misinterpreting our intentions, silly Christians.

Meanwhile, Christians worldwide remain livid that their faith was insulted at an event that is supposed to emphasize unity. The Daily Mail notes that THOUSANDS of Olympic fans have now vowed not to watch the event.

Hashtags #boycottOlympics and #boycottParis2024 trended globally Saturday and have continued into Sunday.

This follows one of the largest telecommunications providers in the United States yanking ads following the blasphemous performance.

From the Daily Mail: