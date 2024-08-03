Trump Responds to Kamala Being Too Afraid to Debate on September 4: “That’s Because She’s Really DUMB!”

In yet another fiery statement, former President Donald Trump didn’t hold back as he slammed Kamala Harris for bailing out a debate on September 4.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Kamala Harris’ campaign has outright refused to participate in a highly anticipated debate against former President Donald Trump, scheduled for September 4th on Fox News. Instead, they are insisting on limiting the debate to far-left media outlets, revealing their desperate attempt to control the narrative and shield Harris from tough questions.

Trump took to Truth Social to clarify his position and announce the details of the upcoming event:

“I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC but has been terminated as Biden will no longer be participating. I am also in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, creating a conflict of interest. The Fox News debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at a site yet to be determined. Moderators will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the rules will mirror those from my previous debate with Sleepy Joe — BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!”

Harris’s campaign has resorted to a defensive posture. Michael Tyler, the communications director for her campaign, accused Trump of being “scared” and attempting to back out of the debate he initially agreed to on September 10th. He claimed:

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10,” Tyler told NBC.

“The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience. We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th.”

Trump already explained that he is “in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest.”

Also, Trump agreed to a September 10 debate with Biden who was forcibly removed from the ticket by the party oligarchs. Harris was then installed after stealing all of Biden’s delegates. She has never won a primary but she is now the Democrat nominee after a group of elitists ushered her in to the top of the ticket.

Donald Trump was pretty specific in accepting ABC’s debate invitation He agreed to debate Joe Biden Joe backed out when he quit the race. Therefore, unless Joe plans on showing up on September 10th, there is no agreement Trump has proposed a new date, Kamala Harris declined. pic.twitter.com/uXIl3wFdMX — ALX (@alx) August 3, 2024

In response, Trump took to Truth Social again:

“Kamala Harris doesn’t have the mental capacity to do a REAL Debate against me, scheduled for September 4th in Pennsylvania. She’s afraid because there is no way she can justify her corrupt and open borders policy, the environmental destruction of our country, the Afghanistan embarrassment, runaway inflation, terrible economy, high interest rates and taxes, and her years-long fight against saying ‘Merry Christmas.’ I’ll see her on September 4th or I won’t see her at all. She is acknowledged as the Worst Vice President in History, which complements the Worst President, Crooked Joe Biden. Together these two low-IQ individuals have destroyed our country, but we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a separate post featuring a video of Harris struggling with coherent speech, Trump added:

“Does anyone notice that Kamala Harris doesn’t do interviews? That’s because she’s really DUMB! She can’t speak properly without a teleprompter. She has an extremely low IQ, and our country does not need someone who cannot put two sentences together. We just got finished with that — His name is Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Trump posted the video where both Biden and Harris were present to greet the Gershkovich, Whelan, and Kurmasheva at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington late Thursday night. Then things got awkward for Harris when she started babbling to reporters shortly after meeting the freed prisoners.

Harris spoke to Americans off-script for the first time as the Democrats’ presumptive nominee and used the opportunity to praise Biden for his “diplomatic” skills. Or at least tried to before quickly screwing up her words.

WATCH: