Kamala Harris’ Campaign Refuses Debate with Trump on Fox News — Will Only Accept Debate Through Far-Left News Media to Control Narrative

Hypocrite.

Kamala Harris’ campaign has categorically refused to participate in a highly anticipated debate against former President Donald Trump on Fox News. Instead, they are insisting on limiting the debate to far-left media outlets, revealing their desperate attempt to control the narrative and shield Harris from tough questions.

The Gateway Pundit reported previously that President Donald Trump has confirmed he will participate in a debate against Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The debate will be aired live on Fox News.

Trump took to social media once again to clarify his position and announce the upcoming debate. He wrote:

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest. The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!”

However, instead of embracing this opportunity for open dialogue, Harris’s campaign has resorted to a defensive posture. Michael Tyler, the communications director for her campaign, accused Trump of being “scared” and attempting to back out of the debate he initially agreed to on September 10th. He said:

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10,” Tyler told NBC.

“The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience. We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th.”

A campaign official also told me, “It is our understanding that ABC intends to provide the airtime to whichever qualifying candidates show up – even if it is just her.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 3, 2024

The hypocrisy is glaring: while accusing Trump of being afraid, it is Harris who is dodging accountability by refusing to face him in a setting that would provide real exposure to diverse viewpoints.

Trump already explained that he is “in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest.”

The thing is, Trump agreed to a September 10 debate with Biden who was forcibly removed from the ticket by the party oligarchs. Harris was then installed after stealing all of Biden’s delegates. She has never won a primary but she is now the Democrat nominee after a group of elitists ushered her in to the top of the ticket.

It is pretty evident that the Democrats opt for far-left media platforms where they can control the narrative and avoid challenging questions about Kamala’s record and policies.