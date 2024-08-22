Trump Responds on Biden-Harris Lie on Nearly 1 Million Phantom Jobs “Created” in the Last Year

Biden-Harris’ Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, has come under fire for her outrageous dismissal of the latest job statistics that expose the Biden-Harris administration’s deceitful narrative regarding job creation.

During an interview at the DNC convention in Chicago, Raimondo was confronted with these revelations but shockingly responded with disbelief. When asked about the BLS admission regarding nearly 1 million non-existent jobs, she stated: “No, when I hear that, first of all, I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Donald Trump say anything truthful.” When pressed further by an ABC reporter about the legitimacy of the BLS report, she weakly replied, “I’m not familiar with that.”

In response to her blatant ignorance or possible dishonesty, the Trump campaign fired back: “Either Gina Raimondo Is Stupid Or She’s a Liar.”

This comes after a report revealing that nearly 1 million jobs claimed to have been created in the last year were nothing more than smoke and mirrors, the Trump campaign is rightfully calling out this blatant ignorance.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported a staggering downward revision of 818,000 jobs, equating to 68,000 fewer jobs per month than previously touted by the Biden administration.

This includes significant losses in key sectors: 115,000 fewer manufacturing jobs and 45,000 fewer construction jobs. This marks the largest downward revision in employment figures in 15 years.

Trump responded emphatically to this news:

“MASSIVE SCANDAL! The Harris-Biden Administration has been caught fraudulently manipulating job statistics to hide the true extent of the economic ruin they have inflicted upon America. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the administration PADDED THE NUMBERS with an extra 818,000 jobs that DO NOT EXIST, AND NEVER DID. The real numbers are much worse than that, and if Comrade Kamala gets another four years, millions more jobs will VANISH overnight, and inflation will completely destroy our country. YOUR LIFE SAVINGS WILL BE WIPED OUT. With a TRUMP VICTORY, we will once again have the Greatest Economy in History. MAGA2024!”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) echoed these sentiments: