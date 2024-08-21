BREAKING: THE BIG LIE: 818,000 Jobs That Joe and Kamala Claimed to Have Created Aren’t Actually There! Largest Downward Revision to Employment in 15 Years

The 818,000 jobs that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden claimed to have “created” over the last year aren’t actually there.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were cooking the books the whole time and lying to the American people.

The nonfarm payroll growth between April 2023 to March 2024 was revised down, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

That’s 68,000 fewer jobs per month – 115,000 fewer manufacturing jobs and 45,000 fewer construction jobs.

This is the largest downward revision in 15 years.

CNBC reported:

The U.S. economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the 12-month period through March 2024, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. As part of its preliminary annual benchmark revisions to the nonfarm payroll numbers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the actual job growth was nearly 30% less than the initially reported 2.9 million from April 2023 through March of this year. The revision to the total payrolls level of -0.5% is the largest since 2009. The numbers are routinely revised each month, but the BLS does a broader revision each year when it gets the results of the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

CNBC’s Rick Santelli reacted to the news:

BREAKING: 818,000 jobs that the Harris-Biden administration claimed to have “created” aren’t actually there, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the largest downward revision to employment in 15 years. pic.twitter.com/6ryjKs5kbK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2024

CNBC’s Steve Liesman said you’d have to go back to 2009 to see a bigger revision back when the economy was in freefall.

Not only are the jobs numbers fraudulent, all jobs recovered post-Covid under Biden-Harris went to foreign-born workers – including illegal aliens.

Per the Center for Immigration Studies: All employment growth has gone to the foreign-born. 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans are working than in 2019, before Covid. Yet, the number of immigrants (legal and illegal) working is up 2.9 million over 2019.

All employment growth has gone to the foreign-born. 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans are working than in 2019, before Covid. Yet, the number of immigrants (legal and illegal) working is up 2.9 million over 2019. pic.twitter.com/qVTbLptXw6 — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) February 13, 2024

President Trump responded to Joe and Kamala’s BIG LIE.

“MASSIVE SCANDAL! The Harris-Biden Administration has been caught fraudulently manipulating Job Statistics to hide the true extent of the Economic Ruin they have inflicted upon America. New Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Administration PADDED THE NUMBERS with an extra 818,000 Jobs that DO NOT EXIST, AND NEVER DID. The real Numbers are much worse than that and, if Comrade Kamala gets another four years, millions more Jobs will VANISH overnight, and Inflation will completely destroy our Country. YOUR LIFE SAVINGS WILL BE WIPED OUT. With a TRUMP VICTORY, we will once again have the Greatest Economy in History. MAGA2024!” Trump said.