Tim Walz’s Battalion Commander Comes Out Swinging, Claims Walz Broke His Enlistment Contract and Never Successfully Completed Any Assignment as a Sergeant Major

Tim Walz’s battalion commander came out swinging with a scathing post on Facebook.

Tim Walz introduced himself at a 2006 veterans event as a “retired command sergeant major,” which is a lie.

Colonel (Ret.) John Kolb blasted Walz in a Facebook post this weekend.

John Kolb said Walz broke his enlistment contract and never successfully completed an assignment as a Sergeant Major.

“He did not earn the rank or successfully complete any assignment as an E9. It is an affront to the Noncommissioned Officer Corps that he continues to glom onto the title,” John Kolb said.

Well I guess I don't need to worry about doxxing Walz's battalion commander, because his battalion commander has done it himself on Facebook. So everyone understands, Walz's battalion commander was his direct supervisor, and the bond between a Lieutenant Colonel battalion…

Retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr also published a scathing letter in the West Central Tribune, exposing what they claim are significant fabrications and omissions in Walz’s military record.

Here is a summary of the timeline detailing how Tim Walz has lied about his military career: