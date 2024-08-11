Tim Walz’s Battalion Commander Comes Out Swinging, Claims Walz Broke His Enlistment Contract and Never Successfully Completed Any Assignment as a Sergeant Major

Tim Walz’s battalion commander came out swinging with a scathing post on Facebook.
Several videos of Tim Walz lying about his military rank and service in combat have surfaced.
Walz never deployed. He abandoned his battalion after they were deployed to Iraq so he could run for Congress.
Tim Walz introduced himself at a 2006 veterans event as a “retired command sergeant major,” which is a lie.
Stolen valor Tim Walz lied about his rank in a 2009 farewell message to soldiers actually deploying to Iraq.
In the 2009 video, Walz falsely claims he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major” as he sends a farewell message to soldiers deploying.
Colonel (Ret.) John Kolb blasted Walz in a Facebook post this weekend.
John Kolb said Walz broke his enlistment contract and never successfully completed an assignment as a Sergeant Major.
“He did not earn the rank or successfully complete any assignment as an E9. It is an affront to the Noncommissioned Officer Corps that he continues to glom onto the title,” John Kolb said.
Well I guess I don’t need to worry about doxxing Walz’s battalion commander, because his battalion commander has done it himself on Facebook.
So everyone understands, Walz’s battalion commander was his direct supervisor, and the bond between a Lieutenant Colonel battalion… pic.twitter.com/0Ko9rloWNX
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 11, 2024
Tim Walz dropped out of the Army after his unit was deployed to Iraq.
Retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr also published a scathing letter in the West Central Tribune, exposing what they claim are significant fabrications and omissions in Walz’s military record.
Here is a summary of the timeline detailing how Tim Walz has lied about his military career:
- September 18, 2001: Tim Walz reenlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard for six years.
- Early 2003: Selected to attend the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy.
- Late Summer 2003: Deployed with the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion to Italy for six months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- Spring 2004: Returned to Minnesota and selected as Command Sergeant Major of the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion.
- August 5, 2004: Photographed at a protest outside a President Bush campaign rally.
- September 17, 2004: Conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major.
- Early 2005: Battalion received warning order for mobilization to Iraq.
- May 16, 2005: Walz retired, leaving his battalion without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer as they prepared for deployment.
- September 10, 2005: Reduced to Master Sergeant as he failed to meet the conditions of his promotion and dropped out of the academy.
- November 2005: Offered to fundraise for his battalion’s Christmas trip while they trained for deployment.
- 2006-2007: Battalion deployed for 22 months. Walz elected to the House of Representatives in November 2006, claiming to be the highest-ranking enlisted service member ever to serve in Congress.
- November 1, 2006: Tom Hagen, Iraq War Veteran, wrote a critical letter to the editor of the Winona Daily News about Walz abandoning his unit. “Here are a couple of sentences from the letter: But even more disturbing is the fact that Walz quickly retired after learning that his unit -southern Minnesota’s 1-125 FA Battalion – would be sent to Iraq. For Tim Walz to abandon his fellow soldiers and quit when they needed experienced leadership most is disheartening.”
- Walz’s Response: Claimed he reenlisted for four years and retired a year before his battalion’s deployment, despite official records showing a six-year reenlistment and retirement before the end of this period.