FIFTH TIM WALZ STOLEN VALOR VIDEO SURFACES! – Walz Introduces Himself at a 2006 Veterans Event as a “Retired Command Sergeant Major” – A COMPLETE LIE

A fifth Tim Walz stolen valor video has surfaced!

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Immediately after Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

And the videos keep coming!

Walz never deployed. He abandoned his battalion after they were deployed to Iraq so he could run for Congress.

Tim Walz introduced himself at a 2006 veterans event as a “retired command sergeant major,” which is a lie.

Tim Walz introduced himself at a 2006 veterans event as a “retired command sergeant major,” which is a lie. pic.twitter.com/1R0oyhD3wW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2024

Stolen valor Tim Walz lied about his rank in a 2009 farewell message to soldiers actually deploying to Iraq.

In the 2009 video, Walz falsely claims he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major” as he sends a farewell message to soldiers deploying.

Walz was a sitting Congressman in 2009 lying about his rank. He should be charged.

2009. Congressman Tim Walz sends a farewell message to some soldiers actually deploying to Iraq. In the message, Walz claims that he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major.” Lying about one’s rank in a farewell message to soldiers deploying is about as dishonorable as it gets. pic.twitter.com/f7AIqPK8ky — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 8, 2024

On Wednesday evening, a 2007 video of Tim Walz falsely claiming he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom surfaced.