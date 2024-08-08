FIFTH TIM WALZ STOLEN VALOR VIDEO SURFACES! – Walz Introduces Himself at a 2006 Veterans Event as a “Retired Command Sergeant Major” – A COMPLETE LIE

A fifth Tim Walz stolen valor video has surfaced!

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Immediately after Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

And the videos keep coming!

Walz never deployed. He abandoned his battalion after they were deployed to Iraq so he could run for Congress.

Tim Walz introduced himself at a 2006 veterans event as a “retired command sergeant major,” which is a lie.

Stolen valor Tim Walz lied about his rank in a 2009 farewell message to soldiers actually deploying to Iraq.

In the 2009 video, Walz falsely claims he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major” as he sends a farewell message to soldiers deploying.

Walz was a sitting Congressman in 2009 lying about his rank. He should be charged.

On Wednesday evening, a 2007 video of Tim Walz falsely claiming he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom surfaced.

