Three Times Democrat Leaders Refused to Call in the National Guard for Political Reasons and Entire Communities, Businesses, Families, and Individuals were Destroyed

In November 2014, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, a Democrat, refused to send the National Guard into Ferguson after the Michael Brown verdict was announced. A court ruled that Officer Darren Wilson was innocent in the shooting death of Mike Brown after the Ferguson teen beat him and then charged him like a bull before Wilson shot him dead. Far left protesters then looted and burned down the business district for the second time in six months.

As a result of the governor’s decision to prevent the National Guard from protecting Ferguson, nearly half of the roughly 500 businesses operating in Ferguson and adjacent communities, such as Dellwood and Jennings, suffered property damage, were destroyed, or lost revenue as a result of the coordinated Ferguson protests and riots.

Governor Nixon allowed the rioters to burn down Ferguson businesses – for a second time after they were torched earlier in the year when Mike Brown was shot dead. Ferguson Mayor Knowles tried desperately to contact Governor Nixon the night of the rioting but was unable to reach him or his staff.

In fact, Governor Jay Nixon ordered the Missouri National Guard out of Ferguson, Missouri before the grand jury released its decision on Michael Brown’s shooting death.

55

Governor Nixon did not want the National Guard stationed in Ferguson – Democrats did not want to upset protesters with the image of “militarized police.”

In May 2020 far-left governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, refused to call in the National Guard to quell the violent protests in Minneapolis as rioters torched the city and destroyed businesses. More than 1,500 businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul were damaged or destroyed in the George Floyd riots. Many of those businesses remained closed a year later.

Of the 334 businesses that were destroyed on Lake Street during the George Floyd riots 110 businesses remained closed a year later.

Here is video of the aftermath of the Minneapolis Democrat riots of 2020 – via Dustin George.

No, this is not a video from a war-torn country in the Middle East. This is the aftermath of the Minneapolis Riots when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz allowed it to burn four consecutive nights. This is the legacy of Kamala Harris’s new running mate. pic.twitter.com/s4qii8uUBc — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 6, 2024

Governor Tim Walz refused the mayor’s request to send in the National Guard and labeled the guardsmen “19 year-old cooks” when talking to the press.

Video via Laura Loomer.

Tampon Tim refused Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey’s request to let the National Guard protect people and property during the summer of love riots, referring to national guardsmen as “19 year old cooks.”

pic.twitter.com/D741R9NJwj — 5th Gen Memefare (@5GMemefare) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz let the city burn to the ground.



In January 2021 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, refused to call in the National Guard before and during the riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

It was ALWAYS the PELOSI INSURRECTION.

Footage was released in June 2024 from the House Oversight Committee of Nancy Pelosi taking responsibility for the January 6, 2021, protests and rioting at the US Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi: “I take responsibility.”

WATCH BELOW:

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: “I take responsibility.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

And in July 2024, John Solomon at Just the News reported that Nancy Pelosi’s top security aides received warnings about a potential Capitol breach the night before the January 6 protests.

Pelosi could have called in the National Guard. She decided not to.

January 6 was always a set-up. And the evidence confirms that Pelosi was in on it.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were both warned about the security situation prior to January 6th, and they both turned down National Guard troops at the US Capitol that day.

Pelosi and Mayor Muriel Bowser turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons.

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be violence like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place that day.

Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to “politics,” but that is just her excuse. What did she know in advance?

Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund previously testified that he asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup.

But they both turned him down.

Pelosi was not honest about their communications.

Pelosi, Mayor Bowser, and other government officials turned down the National Guard anyway. It's as if they "hoped" for an "insurrection."

Nancy Pelosi later refused to turn over her communications surrounding January 6. And Democrats later destroyed evidence from their interviews with officials involving the January 6 riots.

According to PJ Media - The U.S. Senate knew Nancy Pelosi had more to do with the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, than anything President Trump did that day. Indeed, Nancy Pelosi could be crowned Queen of the Mob, since her actions led to the crashing of the perimeter fences, general dysfunction, and deaths of Trump supporters that day. Pelosi was more responsible for the marauding mob at the Capitol that day than anything President Trump did to “incite” his huge crowd of supporters.

As a result of Pelosi's actions four Trump supporters were killed, an officer died the next day from a stroke, hundreds of Americans were injured and hunted down by the FBI, and hundreds of individuals and families were torn apart and destroyed.

Former Governor Jay Nixon, Governor Tim Walz, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi were ever held accountable for their actions. Thousands of Americans had their lives destroyed and these three Democrats continue to walk free.