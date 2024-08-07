This is Why They Hate Us: Biden Color Revolution in Bangladesh Becomes Bloody Riot – Brought to You by Nuland, Blinken and Donald Lu

Massacres and ethnic cleansing of Hindus continued in Bangladesh after what many observers are calling a US-sponsored “color revolution”, apparently instigated by Former US Ambassador Peter Haas and Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu. India is evacuating its citizens from Bangladesh as Muslim death squads target Hindus and even their former Communist allies.

America, it’s time to wake up and confront the brutal reality unfolding in Bangladesh. Jihadis are hanging bodies of their “political opponents” (non-Muslims) from lampposts and trees. Meanwhile, our open-border left-wing politicians are importing Islamic “migrants” with these… pic.twitter.com/x7rut154Xe — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 6, 2024

India began evacuating non-essential diplomatic personnel from Dhaka, flying 400 people from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday August 7, 2024 on special flights.

Hindu houses and businesses were attacked and looted by mobs in at least 27 districts yesterday, The Daily Star reported. Close to 25 people have been killed and over 150 hospitalized in the fire at the Zabeer International Hotel, which was set on fire by protestors on Monday.

In a video, Islamists can be seen encircling a dead victim lying on the ground, checking the victim’s private parts for circumcision. “Shouting ‘Hindu, Hindu’ over the corpse, the crowd hovering over the dead body laughs, realizing that the man is a Hindu because he is not circumcised,“ OP India reported.

The home of Hindu music star Rahul Ananda, a 140-year-old house in Dhaka, was looted and set on fire by an Islamic mob Monday, destroying his collection of 3,000 handmade musical instruments.

“They’re Hindus, kill them all”, Muslim youths said as they attacked a family of 4 Hindus in in Rajkot district.

Muslim radicals Jamaat-e-Islami turned on their former allies of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, killing and mutilating their leaders.

Massive attacks continue against Hindus in Bangladesh… The Hindu Voice reports that this video is from the Dinajpur district. Jihadis attacked a Hindu village named Jayganj, located under the jurisdiction of Khansama Police Station in Dinajpur. Hindu houses were set on… pic.twitter.com/N0YI5SD5SR — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 6, 2024

While Western globalist media loyal to the Biden Regime portray the violent coup against the elected Prime Minister and Hindu genocide in Bangladesh as some sort of victory of “democracy”, local observers have identified U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the key figure in the bloody color revolution playing out across the world’s tenth-most populous country.

As Gateway Pundit reported, the elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has openly accused the Biden Regime of seeking to topple her government with a “color revolution” for her refusal to allow the US to establish a military base in Bangladesh and to cut ties with Russia and China.

US-backed economist Muhammad Yunus was named unelected ruler of the miliary junta.

“I [do not think it’s] credible that a group of students could bring down a government in such a short time”, journalist KJ Noh told Sputnik News. “We do know that the NED has been pouring millions of dollars to NGO groups in Bangladesh – $4 million in 2021 alone,” Noh explained. “That in itself is necessary, but not sufficient.”

“There seems to be a clear US hand at play in taking advantage of the student protests to topple the democratically-elected government of PM Hasina. The students are an easily influenced group, and sadly in this case, they succumbed to influence from the West in calling for Hasina’s ouster,” Air Marshal M Matheswaran, told Sputnik India.

Matheswaran said the US has had no “qualms” in destabilizing any country for its “selfish interests”, adding that Washington had time and again been guilty of backing “radicals” in power in various regions at different points of history.

Donald Lu was US Ambassador to Albania (2015-2018) and Kyrgyzstan (2018-2021), where he was accused of interfering in the politics of other countries, as Pakistan Today reports. In Albania, Lu was accused of threatening Attorney General Adriatik Llalla, who wrote to the Albanian President to complain of the US ambassador’s “brash behavior”

Donald Lu was also apparently involved in the 2015 color revolution in Macedonia that brought down conservative Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski together with Victoria Nuland.

He was promoted the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs by the Biden administration in September 2021. After the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in Feb 2022, Lu traveled to Bangladesh and India with Undersecretary of State to put those countries under pressure to turn their backs on Russia.

Lu returned to Bangladesh in 2023 and May 2024, promising the US “respects Bangladesh’s sovereignty” in the face of accusations by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that a “white-skinned” foreign country wants to install an airbase in Bangladesh and is “conspiring against her government after being rejected.”

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan has also accused Lu of instigating his ouster in April 2022 after public disagreements with the US administration. “Lu dismissed these claims as conspiracy theories, “ Pakistan Today writes.

Pay Attention America! Joe Biden, Obama, and their Globalist buddies are at it again, this time in #Bangladesh “Do not think what has happened in Bangladesh is specific to Bangladesh. This is what happens when the American Deep State intervenes in any country” “This is what… pic.twitter.com/5Gp9bkA9QF — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 6, 2024

“The self-anointed Human Rights, democracy and virtue-signalling Police of the World, the United States of America has earned infamy for meddling in the internal affairs of other countries, their election process and their key policy measures in the garb of Human Rights reports and sermons thereof”, OP India wrote. “Donald Lu is the American equivalent of a ‘Chinese wolf warrior’. He had often expressed concerns about Human Rights issues (read warnings to countries that do not toe US dictation) in India under the tenure of the Modi government as well as several other countries around the world.”

Indian observers accuse Lu and the Biden puppet regime of seeking regime change in India as well. “Geopolitical expert Dr. Anant Bhagwat had said the Biden administration did not want a stable government in India, because during the ten years of the stable Modi government, India followed a strong and independent foreign policy and it was undeterred by external pressures”, OP India writes.

“Donald Lu is a hated figure in India due to his interference attempts in Indian democracy. Last year, he entertained Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi at the White House,” Bhagwat said.

In 2023, Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi had “a secret meeting at the US White House” where he met Donald Lu as well as other officials of the Biden administration, OP India writes. During his US trip, Gandhi “made several contentious remarks including seeking ‘foreign intervention’ to restore ‘democracy in India’ as it was a global public good.”