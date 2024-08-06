MUST READ: Another Biden-Blinken-Nuland Color Revolution Descends into Bloody Mayhem as Muslim Mobs Massacre Hindus in Bangladesh after Toppling Democratically Elected Gov’t

Bangladesh teeters on the edge of mayhem as Muslim mobs attacked Hindu temples and massacred Hindus accused of being “Indian spies“ in the latest Biden Regime “color revolution” after violent insurrectionists stormed the capital Aug. 5 and forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country. Kamala Harris, who is Hindu, has yet to comment on the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh.



“Bangladesh has been plunged into chaos as Islamist extremists have taken advantage of the political turmoil to unleash a wave of terror and violence against the Hindu community”, Business Today reports. “Reports are pouring in from across the country of Islamist mobs attacking Hindu homes, burning them to the ground, and abducting women in a horrific descent into anarchy.”

People who claim that the recent developments in Bangladesh was a student-led protest to effect regime change need to take a long look at this video to decide for themselves how much futher they are willing to go and defend bloodthirsty terrorists. pic.twitter.com/fBBUrT7MxJ — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) August 6, 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had ruled Bangladesh since 2009. She is the daughter of the country’s first President, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh (former East Pakistan) into independence in 1971 and was killed in a military coup in 1975. Sheikh Hasina is a Muslim but pursued a course of friendly relations with President Narendra Modi’s India and protected Bangladeshi Hindus. Sheikh Hasina also pursued a policy of friendly relations with Russia and China. Now that she has been overthrown, many fear a genocide against Bangladeshi Hindus.

Sheikh Hasina had openly accused the Biden Regime of seeking to topple her government with a “color revolution.”

On March 20, 2022, former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland visited Bangladesh, “aiming to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government to align with the US-NATO war drive against Russia,” WSWS reported. With a population of 171 million, Bangladesh has gone from being one of the world’s poorest countries to a successful textiles exporter, primarily to the US and EU. At the same time, Hasina was reluctant to loosen ties with Russia, which supplies wheat, fertilizer, machinery, fresh and dried fruit, and is constructing Bangladesh’s biggest power plant, worth $13.48 billion, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, financed by a Russian government loan of $12.65 billion, WSWS wrote.

24 people killed in Bangladesh after protesters set the 5-star Zabeer International Hotel in Jashore on fire. The attackers were out after Shahin Chakladar, an MP of the toppled ruling party, the Awami League. pic.twitter.com/BhhBQNJr0q — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 6, 2024

Since the beginning of the Ukraine War, the Biden administration has been exerting pressure on Bangladesh to support NATO and the USA, in the name of “promoting democracy”. In 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against individuals “undermining the democratic election process” in Bangladesh. PM Sheikh Hasina accused the Biden Regime of seeking “regime change” and of “trying to eliminate democracy” in her country.

Islamists in Bangladesh incite a crowd to loot a Hindu-owned store in the Chittagong Market. Hindus are losing lives, homes and property due to the Islamist attacks against them after the government was overthrown yesterday. pic.twitter.com/b2fqpbFwuZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 6, 2024

In May 2024, Sheikh Hasina accused the US of seeking to partition Bangladesh. “The same month, she revealed she had been offered an easy victory in elections held in January in exchange for permission to an unnamed Western power to build up an airbase on Bangladesh’s St. Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal. Her government rejected the proposal, sticking with its longstanding “malice to none” foreign and security policy, which rules out joining any military blocs”, Sputnik News reports.

The US Agency for Global Media’s Voice of America supported a boycott of elections in January, which Hasina won. State Department spokesman Mathew Miller then claimed the election was “not free or fair.”

Russia has accused Biden Regime Ambassador Peter Haas of interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by aiding anti-government rallies and meeting with opposition leaders. Haas resigned in July 2024 and left the country without thanking the Bangladeshi government, considered an affront in diplomatic circles.

Moscow-based blogger Andrew Korybko called it “a full-blown color revolution” and a “Hybrid War” on Bangladesh which is “actually part of the broader Hybrid War on India that’s being waged by the US’ ruling liberal-globalists for ideological reasons, whose goals contradict those of their conservative-nationalist policymaking rivals who respect India as a partner.”

“The implications are immense and it’s that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be forced to toughen his stance towards the West despite his intentions to normalize and subsequently expand relations,“ Korybko wrote.

Blogger Aayushi Rana called the events in Dhaka a “sinister plot” in which “shadowy figures” from “remote corners of the world … are pulling the strings, inflaming the protests with a toxic cocktail of hatred and misinformation. These foreign entities, allegedly aligned with the Extremist Opposition of Bangladesh BNP, have been orchestrating a campaign of divisive propaganda aimed at sowing discord and destabilising the nation.”

On Aug. 5, the US-led color revolution succeeded in installing a radical Muslim military regime, leading to an explosion of mob violence against Hindus.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Hindu, has yet to comment.

Hindu Post chronicled the violence and ethnic cleansing in Bangladesh August 5:

1. Hindu homes and temples were attacked in Rangpur district. A few Hindu houses were vandalised and looted.

2. Islamic radicals attacked the ISKCON temple and Karunamoyee Kali Mata Mandir in the Rangpur district. Local Hindus tried to resist the attackers.

3. Islamists murdered Hindu Awami League leader and Councillor of Rangpur City Corporation Haradhan Roy. His nephew Shyamal Roy was also murdered. Islamists lynched them.

4. Hindu families were attacked in Noakhali district. Houses were vandalised, and cars were burnt.

5. A Hindu temple was attacked in Panchagarh district.

6. Islamic radicals attacked a Hindu locality in the Sirajganj district. Radicals attacked the Ullahpara locality and vandalised 13 houses of Hindu minorities.

7. Islamic radicals targeted shops and business places of Hindu minorities in the Maguradistrict. In Muhammadpur market, the shops of Babul Chatterjee and Sukanta Chakraborty were vandalised and looted.

8. In Muhammadpur of Magura district, Islamists attacked the house of Hindu leader Kanu Tiwari. His home was vandalised and set ablaze.

9. In Sirajganj district, Ajay Dutta’s shop was looted and then set ablaze. He was a member of the Puja Udjapan Committee.

10. In Sirajganj district, Islamic radicals murdered Hindu reporter Pradip Kumar Bhowmik. He was the Editor of the ‘Amader Sirajganj’ newspaper.