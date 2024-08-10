Texas DPS Pursue Illegal Alien Smuggler During High-Speed Chase (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS pursued an illegal alien smuggler on a high-speed chase in Edwards County earlier this week. The illegal alien, Arian Banderas-Penoloza was from Mexico and was driving a Ford F-150 that was carrying 9 illegal aliens.

As the pursuit continued, the smuggler went off-road and crashed through ranch fences and drove through private property.

Texas DPS had their aircraft support at the scene to track them. After the vehicle stopped under some trees, the smuggler, along with the other illegals ran off in different directions. Penoloza was eventually caught, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and human smuggling.

Watch:

TX DPS Arrest Illegal Immigrant Smuggler after High-Speed Chase 8/6: A smuggler in a Ford F-150 led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit on US-377 in Edwards County. The smuggler, Arian Banderas-Penoloza, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, eventually rammed through three… pic.twitter.com/8mGXvXdR7W — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 8, 2024

Earlier this month, TGP had reported on Texas DPS pursuing an illegal alien smuggler who was only 14 years old. The vehicle caught fire at the end of the pursuit.

Watch:

14-Year-Old Smuggler from Mexico Leads TX DPS on High-Speed Chase, Vehicle Catches Fire 7/30: A smuggler in a white GMC Acadia led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit on IH-35 in Webb County. The smuggler, a 14-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, disregarded a red… pic.twitter.com/hqz3BSCL13 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 1, 2024

Texas has been very successful at protecting their state from illegal aliens under Operation Lone Star. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched the program in 2021, which uses the Texas National Guard and the Texas DPS to protect the southern border from illegal crossings, drug smuggling and human smuggling.

The Federal Government has failed to protect the border from invasion under the Biden regime. Their authority is given in Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

In the last three and a half years under the Biden regime, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the US. Other estimates are upwards of 15 million illegals. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.