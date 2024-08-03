Texas DPS Pursue 14 Year Old Illegal Alien Smuggler Along with Several Illegals-Vehicle Catches Fire (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS pursued a vehicle on a high-speed chase earlier this week in Webb County driven by an illegal alien from Mexico who was 14 years old. The vehicle included seven illegal aliens.

After the driver ran a red light and hit a curb, the front right tire was lost. The DPS used a PIT maneuver to push the vehicle into the brush. After the vehicle caught fire, the troopers helped get the illegals out of the vehicle.

The smuggler was arrested and all seven illegal aliens were turned over to the Border Patrol.

14-Year-Old Smuggler from Mexico Leads TX DPS on High-Speed Chase, Vehicle Catches Fire 7/30: A smuggler in a white GMC Acadia led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit on IH-35 in Webb County. The smuggler, a 14-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, disregarded a red…

Texas DPS also uses drone technology to find illegals that have crossed into Texas. Last week, DPS had aerial footage which they released.

.@TxDPS Brush Team Arrests Smuggling Guide in #RGV: The DPS Brush Team arrested a smuggling guide from Mexico in the Rio Grande Valley as he was smuggling illegal immigrants. The guide admitted to being paid $100 per person. #OperationLoneStar

Texas has been very successful under Operation Lone Star in catching illegals. It was launched in 2021 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to the Biden regime’s open border policies.

The Federal Government has ignored its Constitutional responsibility under Article IV, Section 4 which gives them the power to stop an invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Under Biden, approximately 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have entered the US. Some estimates are upward of 15 million.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.