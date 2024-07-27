Texas DPS Arrest Smuggler in Rio Grande Valley with Illegal Aliens, Use Drone Technology (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

While the country is focused on the election, the border crisis continues with no end in sight.

Texas DPS arrested a smuggler along with illegals earlier this week in Rio Grande Valley with the help of their Brush Team.

When questioned, the guide told DPS that he was paid $100 per person for smuggling them in from Mexico.

Watch:

.@TxDPS Brush Team Arrests Smuggling Guide in #RGV: The DPS Brush Team arrested a smuggling guide from Mexico in the Rio Grande Valley as he was smuggling illegal immigrants. The guide admitted to being paid $100 per person. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/BwwfetzGCY — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 26, 2024

Texas DPS has been consistently on the front lines protecting their state from the intentional invasion at the southern border as a result of the Biden regime’s corrupt policies. Under Operation Lone Star, launched in 2021, Texas has been able to fight illegal immigration successfully in their State under Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

“Border Czar” Kamala Harris has done nothing in over three years to protect the border. The leftist media has even covered for her, downplaying the Vice President’s role in border policy.

The Federal Government has failed to protect the US from invasion, which is their duty under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have entered the US under the Biden regime. “Border Czar” Kamala Harris has more of the same in store if elected to the presidency and the invasion will continue.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states and continues to grow.