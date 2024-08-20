Teacher Union Head Randi Weingarten Gives Bizarre Speech at DNC, Jumping Up and Down, Flailing Her Arms (VIDEO)

Randi Weingarten, the head of the largest teacher union in the country, gave a speech during a breakout group at the Democratic National Convention today and her performance was totally bizarre.

As you’ll see below, they made the strange decision to film her in such a way that she was partially obscured by signage. But she made it look even weirder with her behavior. As she was speaking she was bouncing up and down and waving her arms, yelling at the top of her lungs.

It was just such an odd spectacle. Take a look below:

Here is Randi Weingarten stumping for Kamala Harris at the Democrat National Convention. pic.twitter.com/oTmW2NtIx9 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 19, 2024

Teacher union boss Randi Weingarten screams at DNC attendees about how great Joe Biden has been for unions. Not students. Unions. pic.twitter.com/RoxkEpfcz5 — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) August 19, 2024

It’s almost comical.

Looks like a Communist sermon on a trampoline. https://t.co/rBICUBUMss — Charles Johnson ⚓️ (@soli_Jesum) August 19, 2024

This feels like a Mel Brooks skit called 'The Giant Podium.' https://t.co/rkdFwEwUtR — John Sexton (@verumserum) August 19, 2024

The teacher unions have been in bed with the Democrat party for years. They have a ton of influence over the Democrats and that’s why Weingarten is speaking at the DNC. Weingarten pushed for school lockdowns during Covid and she got them.

Public employee unions should not have this kind of power in politics.