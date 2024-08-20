Teacher Union Head Randi Weingarten Gives Bizarre Speech at DNC, Jumping Up and Down, Flailing Her Arms (VIDEO)

Randi Weingarten, the head of the largest teacher union in the country, gave a speech during a breakout group at the Democratic National Convention today and her performance was totally bizarre.

As you’ll see below, they made the strange decision to film her in such a way that she was partially obscured by signage. But she made it look even weirder with her behavior. As she was speaking she was bouncing up and down and waving her arms, yelling at the top of her lungs.

It was just such an odd spectacle. Take a look below:

It’s almost comical.

The teacher unions have been in bed with the Democrat party for years. They have a ton of influence over the Democrats and that’s why Weingarten is speaking at the DNC. Weingarten pushed for school lockdowns during Covid and she got them.

Public employee unions should not have this kind of power in politics.

