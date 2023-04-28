Randi Weingarten Destroyed to Her Face for Pushing School Lockdowns

On Thursday night, CNN held a conversation about school lockdowns and America’s COVID response. The panel followed Randi Weingarten’s, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), testimony on Wednesday to Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The hearing was a disaster for Weingarten. Republicans filleted her written statement and took her to task for advocating the delay of school reopenings during Covid.

Weingarten previously admitted that Joe Biden’s CDC asked the AFT for language on school reopening guidance. For nearly a year teachers refused to teach students in person out of fear of getting infected with Covid.

You can watch the full hearing below.

During the hearing, Weingarten attempted to rewrite history by distancing herself from calls to keep schools closed, even claiming on Twitter, “Covid scared the nation, but we tried to do everything we could to reopen schools safely.”

Her tweets earned multiple Community Note fact-checks.

Randi Weingarten has now gotten Community Note fact-checks added to THREE of her pinned tweets over the past three days. Glorious. pic.twitter.com/XMl0GNzcUr — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 28, 2023

Following her disastrous performance, Weingarten joined the Thursday night conversation and CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings, a father of four, destroyed Weingarten to her face.

“Speaking on behalf of millions of American parents….I had to teach them at home. My wife had to teach them at home. I am stunned at what you have said this week about your claiming to have wanted to reopen schools.”

“I think you’ll find that most parents believe you are the tip of the spear of school closures. There are numerous statements you made over the summer of ’20 scaring people to death about the possibility of opening schools. And I hear no remorse whatsoever about the generational damage that’s been done to these kids.”

“I have two kids with learning differences. Do you know how hard it is for them to learn at home and not in a classroom that was designed for them? And for you to sit in front of Congress and the American people and say, oh, ‘I wanted to open up them the whole time,’….. I am shocked. I’m stunned. I’m stunned.”

“And there are millions of parents who feel the exact same way.”

An unrepentant Weingarten looked annoyed during the powerful rebuke.