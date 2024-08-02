State Supreme Court Rejects Mayor Eric Adams’ Attempt to Stop Buses of Illegals From Arriving in NYC

In January, Mayor Eric Adams filed a lawsuit against 17 charter bus companies that transported illegals flowing into New York City thanks to the Biden administration and Border Czar Kamala Harris.

By dropping thousands of illegals in the city “without a means of support,” the lawsuit accused the bus companies of violating New York’s Social Services Law. Adams was seeking $700 million in compensation for the cost of shelter, food, and health care.

According to CBS News, the New York Civil Liberties Union argued that the mayor’s actions were unconstitutional, and the court ultimately agreed.

In the decision, New York Supreme Court Justice Mary V. Rosado said, “The mass migration of people within the country, which the commissioner seeks to chill or prevent, is an issue reserved by the Constitution for Congress, lest the United States fall to a regime of Balkanization with each state setting fort[h] a patchwork of inconsistent criteria for crossing state lines.”

The decision also stated, “This is a plain attempt to regulate the transportation of indigent persons from State to State in violation of the Interstate Commerce Clause.”

Lisa Zornberg, chief counsel to the mayor and City Hall, said in a statement, “Notwithstanding the court’s ruling, the fact that we brought the lawsuit, for a period of January until now, had the effect of at least half of those bus companies stopped transporting individuals at Texas’ direction to New York City and was helpful to our management of the situation overall.”

The mayor’s office said it respects the court’s decision.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott cheered the decision.

Another WIN! The New York Supreme Court REJECTED Mayor Adams’ attempt to block Texas from busing migrants to his sanctuary city. Until the Biden-Harris Administration secures the border, Texas will continue to send migrants to sanctuary cities. https://t.co/8kfMeaJXWe — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 31, 2024

Adams has warned about the disaster looming for communities because of the broken border. He told an Upper West Side town hall meeting, “Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City.”

“The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

But rather than calling for his fellow Democrat Joe Biden to address the situation or request that Border Czar Harris do her job, Adams sued bus companies hoping New York’s problem would be shifted to another community.