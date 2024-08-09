Sharika Soal: When Is The Liberal Pandering to the Black Community Going to Stop?

It’s troubling to see Black Americans still influenced by the “dangling carrot” in politics.

Black people are expected to conform to negative portrayals to gain success among Democrats.

Kamala Harris is a perfect example of this. She doesn’t have any friends who live in poor communities, but she puts on a ghetto performance to pander for Black votes.

No one is disputing whether Kamala Harris is part Black. People point out that she selectively identifies with different races, depending on the crowd.

As civil rights progress, leaders like Kamala Harris continue to exploit Black Americans by pushing them to chase hollow rewards.

Using a ghetto performance and shallow promises of ending racism. The notion that Black success or visibility must be tied to these performances is deeply problematic.

The pandering is nauseating to watch and more troubling that so many Americans find this appropriate behavior from a sitting Vice President of the United States.

When is the pandering to the black community going to end? When will the Democrats treat us like ordinary Americans?

If you’re tired of it, you are not wrong. You’re sick of being told everything will be fine if you stick with the black guy because he is black.

People who voted for Obama know that isn’t always the case.

Photo of author
Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 