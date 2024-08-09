Sharika Soal: When Is The Liberal Pandering to the Black Community Going to Stop?

It’s troubling to see Black Americans still influenced by the “dangling carrot” in politics.

Black people are expected to conform to negative portrayals to gain success among Democrats.

Kamala Harris is a perfect example of this. She doesn’t have any friends who live in poor communities, but she puts on a ghetto performance to pander for Black votes.

“If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” – Kamala Harris in Detroit tonight pic.twitter.com/AN82XNu6qS — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 8, 2024

No one is disputing whether Kamala Harris is part Black. People point out that she selectively identifies with different races, depending on the crowd.

Kamala Harris is truly bizarre She interchanges her voice from a ghetto black accent to like some kind of Blues Clues tone in the same sentences pic.twitter.com/7DAnZTBIDJ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 8, 2024

President Trump is right. She switched. pic.twitter.com/gPIOA77X56 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 31, 2024

As civil rights progress, leaders like Kamala Harris continue to exploit Black Americans by pushing them to chase hollow rewards.

Using a ghetto performance and shallow promises of ending racism. The notion that Black success or visibility must be tied to these performances is deeply problematic.

The pandering is nauseating to watch and more troubling that so many Americans find this appropriate behavior from a sitting Vice President of the United States.

When is the pandering to the black community going to end? When will the Democrats treat us like ordinary Americans?

Not a single moment of the #HarrisWalz2024 campaign so far has been about appealing to working-class men. It’s all black pandering and woke coastal-elites talking down to average Americans. pic.twitter.com/IiedZodE7N — P‍NY (@PONY_Official) August 7, 2024

If you’re tired of it, you are not wrong. You’re sick of being told everything will be fine if you stick with the black guy because he is black.

People who voted for Obama know that isn’t always the case.