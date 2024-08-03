CNN Stunned as a Group of Black Men at Harrisburg Barbershop in Pennsylvania Believe ‘Kamala Ain’t Black’

A group of Black men at a barbershop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, voiced their skepticism on Kamala’s racial identity.

This comes as Harris has frequently identified as Indian-American throughout her political career and even during her campaign for vice president.

President Trump is right. She switched. pic.twitter.com/gPIOA77X56 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 31, 2024

What Donald Trump said is 100% true. Suddenly Kamala started identifying as black after always identifying as an Indian candidate. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KDfDEXVHrY — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 31, 2024

Kamala Harris does nothing but PANDER. She’s “Indian” when it’s convenient, then “black” when it’s expedient. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/RBlmXKB1wt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 31, 2024

President Donald Trump recently took the stage at the National Association of Black Journalists conference, where he didn’t hold back on addressing questions surrounding Harris’s shifting racial identity.

During a heated exchange with ABC’s nasty and rude reporter Rachel Scott, Trump responded, stating, “I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black.”

As the leftist media continues to promote her as a Black American figure, a recent visit to a barbershop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, revealed that many local Black men are not convinced.

When asked about their views on Harris, the overwhelming response was clear: 'Kamala ain’t black.'

In a segment aired on CNN, a CNN reporter noted that callers on an XM radio program quickly dismissed the opinions of the barbershop patrons.

“When I played that audio on XM radio program on Thursday, many callers who self-identified as African-American were quick to tell me that those men were the exception, not the rule. Some described them as low information voters, no different than you'd find among Whites.”

