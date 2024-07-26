Wacko Joy Reid Repurposes Biden’s Famous “If You Ain’t Black” Statement in TikTok Rant: ‘Will Look Real Weird’ Not Voting for Kamala

Guest Post by Miriam Judith:

MSNBC’s resident nutjob Joy Reid was back at it again. In a TikTok video that was posted on Tuesday, Reid went off on a race-fueled tantrum over black Americans’ cratering support for the DNC ticket, saying they will look “real weird” if they don’t vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

It appears as if Joy Reid is taking a page right out of Biden’s playbook by dusting off the famous “you ain’t black” campaign slogan and using it in her own way.

“Given just the stratospheric entrance of Vice President Kamala Harris into the presidential campaign, and she has now secured enough delegates to become the nominee, you’re going to look real crazy being on the other side of that line, particularly as a person of color, but really as anyone who claims to have any connection to the culture,” she declared in her rant.

You can always count on a Democrat to insult and undermine minorities while simultaneously expecting their loyalty.

Reid then proceeded to pointedly criticize model Amber Rose and even went as far as to claim that she and other minorities are isolating themselves from the ‘culture’ by supporting the republican party.

“You’re going to look real weird and real lonely, on that side. The door needs to Close on Amber, and she look crazy over there. But shut the door behind her,” she said.

Yes, really… The completely unhinged Reid is telling others – with her wild eyes – that THEY look crazy… You can’t make this stuff up.

Reid has it out for Rose ever since she made her look like a fool following the RNC. Joy took the bait and proved the MAGA model’s point: Reid is a race-baiting hack.

So today, Reid reminded Americans that minority voters are expected to not think for themselves (according to democrats) and we learned that those who do think for themselves, will be isolated from the ‘culture’ mob.

Once again, wackos like Reid prove that Democrats are oblivious to their own hypocrisy and delusion.

Watch the clip: