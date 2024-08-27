SHAMELESS: Biden-Harris Regime Issues Vile Response After Mark Zuckerberg Admits They Pressured Him to Censor Millions of Americans

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted, in an effort to cover himself, that the Biden-Harris regime put relentless pressure on him to censor truthful and critical information from the public.

In a letter addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg openly admitted that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was subjected to relentless pressure by the Biden administration to censor content related to COVID-19, even when the content was satirical or humorous, and the infamous Hunter Biden laptop.

Zuckerberg also addressed the financial contributions he made through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, better known as Zuckerbucks, during the 2020 election cycle. While he insists these contributions supported electoral infrastructure in a ‘nonpartisan manner,’ they have almost exclusively benefited Democrats.

Here is the letter:

When asked for comment by Fox News, a Regime spokesperson responded with a disgusting statement that doubled down on their tyrannical actions and took a swipe at Zuckerberg in the process.

“When confronted with a deadly pandemic, this administration encouraged responsible actions to protect public health and safety. Our position has been clear and consistent: we believe tech companies and other private actors should take into account the effects their actions have on the American people, while making independent choices about the information they present.”

Translation: the 1st Amendment is an obstacle in our way of achieving a dictatorship, so it is incumbent upon outside actors to provide a workaround. Shame on Zuckerberg for blurting out our sinister scheme for the world to hear.

The Gateway Pundit was directly impacted by the Regime and Big Tech’s censorship tyranny. As readers know, TGP’s Jim Hoft is one of the five lead plaintiffs in Murthy v. Missouri, the most important free speech case in 50 years.

The case originally started after the States of Missouri and Louisiana, joined by The Gateway Pundit and the other individuals, alleged that the Biden White House and DOZENS of federal officials and agencies were conspiring with and/ or coercing Social Media Companies such as Facebook, Twitter and others to censor the speech of MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS, particularly during COVID and the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The case eventually made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court which asked the justices to resolve the following questions:

1. Whether the plaintiffs had standing, which is a legal concept meaning that the courts allow that person to claim an injury,

2. Whether the government’s urging social media companies to deplatform, delete, and suppress the content of specific citizens and topics such as Hunter Biden’s laptop, vaccines, voter fraud in the 2020 election, COVID policy, among others, were violations of the first amendment, and

3. Whether the terms of the trial courts injunction, meaning a court order for the government to stop suppressing speech while the case was ongoing, was proper.

The evidence clearly showed – and even Zuckerberg admitted, that the FBI pressured Facebook to take down the Hunter Biden laptop story – in true Fascist manner, the Feds worked with or otherwise demanded that Big Tech police the speech that they disagreed with and that went against the government’s approved party dogma.

Sadly, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett that the Biden-Harris Regime’s policy of deleting, suppressing, and deplatforming specific people, topics, and ideas is immune from suit, leaving no one able to challenge it in court. She also let the government off the hook for the censorship regime the government created and maintained.

Following the ruling, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey vowed that he would head back to the district court to obtain more discovery.

The only guarantee to end the censorship regime and save our democracy is to send Donald Trump back to the White House. A Harris regime will not only continue to pressure Big Tech to censor ordinary Americans when they post inconvenient truths but also try to lock them up and put conservative publishers out of business.