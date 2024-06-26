Reaction to Murthy v. Missouri Ruling: Missouri AG Bailey Vows to Go Back to District Court to Obtain More Discovery – Gov. Landry Issues Warning on “Dangerous Slope” Ahead

The United States Supreme Court released their truly shocking opinion on Wednesday morning in the Murthy v. Missouri case – the most important free speech case in the last century.

In a stunning 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden Administration’s policy of deleting, suppressing, and deplatforming specific people, topics, and ideas is immune from suit, leaving no one able to challenge it in court. Justices Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch were in the minority.

The ruling, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, contained the following key decision: “Neither the individual nor the state plaintiffs have established Article III standing to seek an injunction against any defendant.”

In sum, the court ruled that the two types of parties, states and individuals harmed by these government policies, do not have ‘standing’ to sue. This case was procedurally related to the request for a preliminary injunction for the government to stop the censorship regime while the case was going on.

This decision will make the trial court action in this case more difficult but, insiders say, not impossible. “It’s a horrible decision, but the underlying case at the lower court marches forward. The Gateway Pundit is dedicated to fighting the government for the free speech rights of everyone, we are committed to ultimate victory,” said John Burns, General Counsel for the Gateway Pundit.

Following today’s ruling several key figures who brought the case forward weighed in on the SCOTUS opinion.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey tweeted that he will head back to the district court to obtain more discovery.

AG Andrew Bailey: My office filed suit against dozens of officials in the federal government to stop the biggest violation of the First Amendment in our nation’s history. The record is clear: the deep state pressured and coerced social media companies to take down truthful speech simply because it was conservative. Today’s ruling does not dispute that. My rallying cry to disappointed Americans is this: Missouri is not done. We are going back to the district court to obtain more discovery in order to root out Joe Biden’s vast censorship enterprise once and for all.

US Senator Eric Schmitt from Missouri, who launched the case as Missouri Attorney General, released the following statement.

Sen. Eric Schmitt: Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Murthy v. Missouri case exposed nearly every part of the Biden Administration’s Orwellian “vast censorship enterprise.” I was proud to file this case as Missouri’s AG. Justice Alito said not only was Biden’s actions were unconstitutional under very well-established Supreme Court precedent, but also that this case is one of the most important free speech cases to reach the Supreme Court in years. Now, Congress must step up and do our job to make sure Americans’ right to freedom of speech is not eroded any further. I call on Congress to pass my Censorship Accountability Act and my COLLUDE Act immediately.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill released this statement today following the ruling.

AG Liz Murrill: Today’s decision in Murthy v Missouri is unfortunate and disappointing. A majority of the Supreme Court gives a free pass to the federal government to threaten tech platforms into censorship and suppression of speech that is indisputably protected by the First Amendment. The majority waves off the worst government coercion scheme in history. Justices Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch rightly reached the merits and had no problem finding that plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits. Though this is not the outcome we hoped for, I’ll keep fighting to defend and protect our rights.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who initiated this investigation with Eric Schmitt while they were both serving as Attorneys General of their state, released this statement and a warning.

Governor Jeff Landry: It is high time for Congress to implement some standards and statutes the Court must follow. For months, government officials colluded with social media to suppress Americans' free speech. I agree with Justice Alito, the Court is unjustifiably ignoring the serious threat to our freedom of speech. This ruling is an erosion of our freedom of speech and of our First Amendment rights.

Governor Landry then posted this warning: “What is clear is the majority does not grasp the dangerous slope on which the Court is now placing this country. If states don’t have a right to speak up for their citizens, then who does?