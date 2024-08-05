Senator Dick Durbin ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Plea Deal Sparing Lives of 9/11 Masterminds Was Revoked

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revoked a plea deal reached between the Convening Authority for Military Commissions and three September 11 masterminds.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., however, is “deeply disappointed” and urged Austin to reinstate the deal.

Under the original deal, signed by retired Brig. Gen. Susan K. Escallier, the defendants—Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, would have avoided the death penalty.

Following intense blowback, including from family members of the victims of the terror attack that killed almost 3,000 Americans, Austin announced the revocation of the deal on Friday, which effectively reinstates the possibility of the death penalty for the trio.

“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused in the above-referenced case, responsibility for such a decision should rest with me as the superior convening authority under the Military Commissions Act of 2009,” Austin wrote.

“Effective immediately, I hereby withdraw your authority in the above-referenced case to enter into a pre-trial agreement and reserve such authority to myself. Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024, in the above-referenced case,” he added.

Durbin took to X to urge Austin to reinstate the deal.

He wrote on X, “I urge Secretary Austin to reverse this deeply disappointing decision, which denies finality and justice to 9/11 families and exposes yet again the lack of independence that has haunted the military commissions from the outset.”

— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 4, 2024

Is Durbin suggesting death is not the appropriate outcome for these monsters?