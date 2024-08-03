Pentagon Revokes Plea Deal of 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and Two Fellow Co-Conspirators After Public Outrage

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday the revocation of a plea deal previously reached with Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, along with two of his co-conspirators, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

This decision effectively reinstates the possibility of the death penalty for the trio.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the plea deal — reached between the Convening Authority for Military Commissions and the defendants—Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, and signed by retired Brig. Gen. Susan K. Escallier—was intended to mitigate the legal repercussions for the accused while allowing them to avoid capital punishment.

Details regarding the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Secretary Austin’s announcement comes amid mounting pressure from various political factions and advocacy groups who argue that any leniency shown to those involved in the 9/11 attacks undermines justice for the nearly 3,000 victims and their families.

“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused in the above-referenced case, responsibility for such a decision should rest with me as the superior convening authority under the Military Commissions Act of 2009,” Austin wrote.

“Effective immediately, I hereby withdraw your authority in the above-referenced case to enter into a pre-trial agreement and reserve such authority to myself. Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case,” he added.

