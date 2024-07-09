9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and Two Fellow Co-Conspirators Reach Plea Deal with US Government, Will Avoid Death Penalty

This is outrageous.

Three September 11 masterminds reached plea deals with the US government, the Department of Defense said.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and his co-conspirators Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawhi will avoid the death penalty in a pre-trial plea deal reached.

Details of the plea deal were not disclosed.

3,000 Americans were killed on September 11, 2001 and the masterminds will avoid the death penalty.

Fox News reported:

Prosecutors have agreed to plea agreements with three of the masterminds of the Sept. 11 terror attacks who were awaiting trial in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. The Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin ‘Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, the DOD said. The terms and conditions of the plea deals were not disclosed. The three men, along with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh, were initially charged jointly and arraigned on June 5, 2008, and then were again charged jointly and arraigned a second time on May 5, 2012, in connection with their alleged roles in the attacks.

As much as you hate the Biden Regime, it is not enough.