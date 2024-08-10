Sen. Lindsey Graham Claims RINO Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Promised to Go ‘All-In’ For Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed on Fridany night that Georgia’s RINO governor Brian Kemp has pledged to go “all-in” on supporting Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election.

In an interview on Hannity, Graham said that he attended a GOP fundraiser on Wednesday where Kemp said he would give Trump his entire “political machine” to help defeat Kamala Harris.

“When [Kemp] spoke, the first thing out of his mouth, he looked at everybody in the room and said, ‘I want Donald Trump to win Georgia. I’m all in for Donald Trump. I’m going to give him my political machine,’” Graham said.

“I’ve got a great ground game, Imma put money behind it, and we’re going to win Georgia for Trump because Harris is a disaster for Georgia,” he continued.

How badly do I want Republicans to win in November? I just said “Go Dawgs” on live television! We are going to win Georgia! pic.twitter.com/3ZWna09lyt — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 9, 2024

Kemp, who narrowly defeated far-left Democrat Stacey Abrams with the support of Donald Trump in 2018, betrayed the former president by refusing to act against the widespread voter fraud that handed Joe Biden victory in Georgia and several other states during the 2020 presidential election.

This betrayal has not been forgotten by Trump, who recently accused Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger of failing to secure Georgia’s elections and also not governing the Peach State effectively.

Raffensperger responded by defending his record and falsely claiming that Georgia’s elections were secure.

Georgia’s elections are secure. The winner here in November will reflect the will of the people. History has taught us this type of message doesn’t sell well here in Georgia, sir. pic.twitter.com/G8yjxtvjPJ — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) August 3, 2024

Kemp also hit back at Trump, accusing him of engaging in “petty personal insults.”