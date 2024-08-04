RINO Brian Kemp and Dirty Brad Raffensperger Lash Out at Trump After He Calls Them Out for Failing to Fix Georgia’s Elections

President Donald Trump took aim at Georgia’s Republican leadership, calling out Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for their failures to ensure election integrity in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands of supporters at the Atlanta rally, Trump accused the two of undermining the Republican Party and jeopardizing its chances in the crucial battleground state.

“You know what? [Brian Kemp] is the governor. He ought to support his Republican Party, because if he doesn’t have his Republican Party, I could tell you where he came from, and it wasn’t good,” Trump said.

“You have a great leader of the Republican Party right here. Stand up, please. He has done an unbelievable job, and he has to work like hell with a governor that doesn’t help him,” he added.

Trump continued his tirade against Raffensperger, insisting that the Secretary of State was complicit in a scheme to ensure an unfair election outcome. “Raffensberger ought to make sure that the vote is honest, and they don’t want the vote to be honest,” he said.

“In my opinion, they want us to lose. That’s actually my opinion, and we can’t let that happen. Because if we lose Georgia, we lose the whole thing, and our country goes to hell, because we can’t have [Kamala] be President of the United States. She’s grossly incompetent. We can’t let that happen,” he added.

Trump's condemnation didn't stop at the rally. In a Truth Social post, he lambasted Raffensperger for not securing the 2020 election and Kemp for his ineffective governance.

Brad Raffensperger has to do his job, and make sure this Election is not stolen. Brian Kemp should focus his efforts on fighting Crime, not fighting Unity and the Republican Party! His Crime Rate in Georgia is terrible, his Crime Rate in Atlanta is the worst, and his Economy is average. He should be seeking UNITY, not Retribution, especially against the man that got him the Nomination through Endorsement and, without whom, he could never have beaten Stacey Abrams. He and his wife didn't think he could win. I said, "I'm telling you you're going to win." Then he won, he was happy, and his wife said, "Thank you Sir, we'll never be able to make it up to you!" Now she says she won't Endorse me, and is going to "write in Brian Kemp's name." Well, I don't want her Endorsement, and I don't want his. They're the ones who got Fani Willis and her boyfriend all "jazzed up" and ready to go. He could have ended that travesty with a phone call, but he doesn't want to end it because he's a bad guy…

In response, Brad Raffensperger defended his record, stating, “Georgia’s elections are secure. The winner here in November will reflect the will of the people. History has taught us this type of message doesn’t sell well here in Georgia, sir.”

It is well known that Brad Raffensperger was working against President Trump in the 2020 election to flip Georgia to Democrats. Trump is right to call Raffensperger out. He has one of the most shameful records in the country today.

Kemp, who has done nothing to combat election fraud in the state, also pushed back against Trump’s attacks, claiming that his focus remains on winning the upcoming elections rather than engaging in "petty personal insults."

"My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats - not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it," he wrote.