Secret Service Director Reveals What Exactly Happened on the Day Trump Was Shot — Crooks Was Neutralized 15 Seconds After First Shot — Agents Unaware of Crooks’ Firearm Until Shots Were Fired

The U.S. Secret Service held a critical news briefing on Friday to address its “colossal security failure” at the Butler, Pennsylvania Trump rally, in light of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. revealed the detailed timeline and critical moments that transpired on the day Trump was shot.

Rowe admitted that Secret Service personnel were unaware that Thomas Crooks had a firearm during former President Trump’s speech until gunshots rang out.

“At 6:00 PM, former President Trump took the stage to begin remarks. And based on what I know right now, neither the Secret Service counter-sniper teams nor members of the former President’s Security Detail had any knowledge that there was a man on the roof of the AGR building with a firearm. It is my understanding that personnel were not aware the assailant had a firearms until they heard gunshots,” said Rowe.

According to Rowe, at 6:11 PM ET, Thomas Crooks fired three shots at Trump from a distance. Rowe stated that it took just 15.5 seconds for a countersniper to neutralize Crooks after he fired.

Rowe said, “At 6:11 PM, the assailant’s first volley of three shots was fired, and within three seconds, the former President’s detail rushed the stage and covered former President Trump, shielding him with their own bodies. The fourth through eighth shots took place over the next several seconds. Fifteen and a half seconds after the assailant’s first shot, a Secret Service counter-sniper fired a single round that neutralized the assailant.”

Fox News on Wednesday obtained video from James Copenhaver, one of the victims wounded by Democrat donor Thomas Crooks, that shows the shooter moving across the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building minutes before the would-assassin tried to gun down Trump.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the AGR building is where Crooks set up shop to carry out his assassination attempt. The Secret Service inexplicable left the area unguarded despite it being within 150 yards of Trump, an easy shot for a halfway decent shooter.

The Copenhaver video shows the person on the roof of the building and can be seen running from the 1:00 second mark to roughly the 3:00 second mark.

When asked if any personnel had been terminated in connection with the incident, Rowe responded that not a single person has been fired for the attempt on President Trump’s life.

