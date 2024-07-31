How Did They Miss This? New Video from Behind Stage Shows Would-Be Trump Assassin Moving on Roof Just Before Trump Was Shot

Newly released footage from the Trump assassination attempt will just raise even more questions about the abject failures from that fateful day.

Fox News on Wednesday obtained video from James Copenhaver, one of the victims wounded by Democrat donor Thomas Crooks that shows the shooter moving across the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building minutes before the would-assassin tried to gun down Trump.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the AGR building is where Crooks set up shop to carry out his assassination attempt. The Secret Service inexplicable left the area unguarded despite it being within 150 yards of Trump, an easy shot for a halfway decent shooter.

The Copenhaver video shows the person on the roof of the building and can be seen running from the 1:00 second mark to roughly the 3:00 second mark.

WATCH:

How the Secret Service snipers missed Crooks is unfathomable.

Fox News notes Copenhaver was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital on July 26 but is still recovering in a rehabilitation center, according to attorney Joseph Feldman at the Law Offices of Max C. Feldman.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Trump was nearly assassinated almost three weeks ago during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Even worse, we have since learned that had DEI-loving former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle afforded adequate security to Trump at the rally and allowed the agents to guard the roof Crooks shot from, the incident would have never happened.

Now it appears the corporate media and the Deep State are trying to make what happened to Trump disappear as they go all-in for Kamala Harris.