Things could be looking good for Republicans in the key swing state of Pennsylvania if the current voter registration figures are anything to go by.

According to the latest data from Decision Desk, GOP voter registration is four times than their Democratic counterparts.

In the month of July, some 21,000 Republicans registered to vote in Pennsylvania, while just 5,000 Democrats did the same.

The data also found that while both parties have lost voters since November 2020, Republicans have lost just 1,400. Meanwhile, the Democrats have lost 320,000 since then.

A lot of credit should be given to conservative activist Scott Presler, who has led the way in voter registration efforts in Pennsylvania and across the country ahead of an election that will likely determine whether America survives as a free country.

When President Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016, there were 916,000 more registered democrats than Republicans. Today, that lead has been narrowed to 356,000. Last year, we flipped Beaver County. This year, we flipped Bucks & soon will be Luzerne.pic.twitter.com/bOvSlpJohc — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 15, 2024

After being installed as the Democratic presidential nominee, many expected Kamala Harris to choose Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate, a move that likely have bolstered her chances in the swing state.

During the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden supposedly won the state of Pennsylvania by just over a percentage point, although the election has since been tainted by widespread evidence election fraud carried about by the Democratic Party and their criminal operatives.

While some states have introduced tighter election laws that should help reduce the prevalence of fraud, the left have sophisticated voter fraud operation that will inevitably help them in November. That is why Donald Trump’s margin of victory must be too big to rig.