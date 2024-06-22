Conservative Activist Scott Presler Describes Positive Changes at the Republican National Committee (VIDEO)

During a recent interview with Breitbart News, conservative activist Scott Presler described positive changes at the RNC (Republican National Committee) since it was taken over by Lara Trump.

Presler has been working hard for years to register new voters as Republicans, completely on his own. He says that he reached out to the RNC many times when it was run by Ronna McDaniel, but that he only ever heard back when Lara Trump came on board.

Presler has been very effective in his efforts and if Trump wins Pennsylvania in November, some of the credit should go to Presler who has been on the ground in the state, working to flip entire counties from blue to red.

From Breitbart News:

Conservative activist Scott Presler told Breitbart News that “the more they indict” former President Donald Trump, “the more they unite” his supporters. After being asked to react to the lawfare being waged against Trump, Presler said, “I am convicted to vote for President Donald Trump, and my vote for him is locked up.” “And I say that because I want the left to know — I want the Democrats to know — that the more that they indict him, the more that they unite us,” Presler added. “The American people are coming together in support for Donald Trump.” Presler, who runs the voter registration organization Early Vote Action, spoke to Breitbart News on Sunday at Turning Point Action’s “The People’s Convention” in Detroit, Michigan. “I’m focused on Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin,” he said. “We win those five, we win the 270 that we need to elect Donald Trump.”… Presler noted that “Pennsylvania, two years ago, had 595,000 more Dems than Republicans,” adding, “We have narrowed that 200,000 in two years’ time. So our voter registration is making a real impact.”

In this video, he talks about the old RNC vs. the new.

Presler has repeatedly shown himself to be an effective leader. Republicans owe him a debt of gratitude.