Rising Democrat Star Gov. Wes Moore Gets Exposed After Falsely Claiming to be Bronze Star Recipient

Maryland Democratic Governor Wes Moore has apologized for falsely claiming to be a Bronze Star recipient on a White House fellowship application.

In an exclusive report, The New York Times reported when Moore was 27 years old and applying for a position in the White House, he embellished his military service record by claiming he was a recipient of the prestigious Bronze Star.

The New York Times obtained Moore’s application from the Freedom of Information Act.

In response to the report, Moore claimed he made “an honest mistake” in failing to correct the inaccuracies in his application.

Moore further stated, “While serving overseas with the Army, I was encouraged to fill out an application for the White House Fellowship by my deputy brigade commander. In fact, he helped me edit it before I sent it in.”

“At the time, he had recommended me for the Bronze Star. He told me to include the Bronze Star award on my application after confirming with two other senior-level officers that they had also signed off on the commendation,” added Moore.

Per AP:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday he made "an honest mistake" in failing to correct a White House fellowship application 18 years ago when he wrote he had received a Bronze Star for his military service in Afghanistan though he never ended up receiving it, after the New York Times obtained a copy of the application and reported on it.

The New York Times report comes weeks after Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz was outed after he falsely claimed he carried “weapons of war in war.”

