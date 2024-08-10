VIDEO: The Debate Is Over — CNN Airs Investigation that Confirms Tim Walz Is Stolen Valor Fraud

CNN settled the debate about Governor Tim Walz and his alleged stolen valor scandal. The far-left channel ran a 10-minute investigation on Governor Walz, his time in the service, his abandoning his men after their deployment notice, and Tim later lying about his service in the Iraq War.

Mike Cernovich called the segment “absolutely devastating” and confirmed that CNN actually debunked all of the lies spread by Walz and his Democrat defenders.

“Absolutely devastating and it debunks all of the lies spread by Tim Walz’s defenders. I want him on the ticket as VP. The conversation is over. Tim Walz is a deployment dodging stolen valor fraud!” he wrote on X.

CNN host Laura Coates brought in retired Command Sergeant Major Doug Julien to discuss Walz and his record. Julien previously accused Walz of letting “his troops down” and going over his head to secure his retirement after decades of service in May 2005, a few months before the battalion was given a mobilization order to deploy to Iraq.

Julien’s testimony provides a stark contrast to the narrative Walz has long promoted, revealing a troubling pattern of deceit and self-serving decisions that have cast a shadow over his military legacy.

According to Julien, Walz, who filed paperwork for his Congressional bid in February 2005, deliberately went above his superior’s head to retire just as his unit was preparing for deployment to Iraq.

Julien revealed that in the fall of 2004, his brigade was informed of an upcoming deployment to Iraq, and the unit was in the process of preparing for the mission.

By February 2005, Walz was already laying the groundwork for his political career, notifying Julien of his intent to run for Congress but assuring him he would still deploy with his unit.

However, in a move that Julien described as a “backdoor process,” Walz retired in May 2005—just two months before his unit received deployment orders. Julien claims that Walz knew about the scheduled deployment and violated military protocol by seeking retirement approval from someone higher up, bypassing Julien entirely.

“The issue that came out of this was, first of all, how did Tim Walz quit without discussing it with me? Because I was his next level of leadership or responsibility or supervisor,” said Julien.

“The real thing is, at the level that he held at time, which could have been either a first sergeant, but he was conditionally promoted to a Command Sergeant Major, he knew the rules or the policies or the procedures and the manner of how to address issues going forward.”

“If this would have been an early entry, low-level ranking individual, different story. We would have understood that, okay, he didn’t understand the processes and the procedures. Tim Walz knew the processes and the procedures. He went around me and above and beyond me and went and basically went to get somebody to back him to get him out of there without… It was just a backdoor process that he handled against me or against the battalion out there.”

The interview further revealed that Walz’s actions may have violated the military’s stop-loss policy, which prevents service members from retiring or leaving service within 90 days of deployment.

“At that time is what’s called a stop loss, where if you’re in a position, you’re going forward regardless unless there’s some really major process that gets you out from not going on the deployment itself. So there’s that window of opportunity.”

Julien emphasized that Walz was fully aware of the impending orders and chose to retire anyway, abandoning his comrades just when they needed him most.

To add insult to injury, Walz has repeatedly claimed to have been a Command Sergeant Major—a title that Julien disputes. According to the retired Sergeant Major, Walz never completed the academy required to achieve that rank, making his claim a violation of stolen valor.

Video via Mike Cernovich.

From the interview, it is clear that Tim Walz went over his superior, pulled out of combat in Iraq within the 90 days prior to deployment and violated a stop loss rule. Walz later claimed he was a retired Command Sergeant Major – a level he never completed because he never entered the academy to become a Command Sergeant Major.

Walz frequently lied about this military rank since he left the service.

In fact, we know that the Kamala Harris campaign had to rewrite their website to correct this violation of stolen valor.