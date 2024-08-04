“They Don’t Want the Vote to Be Honest” – Trump Calls Out Dirty Brad Raffensperger at Gov. Brian Kemp at Atlanta Rally

President Trump spoke in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday evening before a crowd of thousands of supporters.

During his speech, President Trump called out Dirty Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp during the rally.

Trump insisted the two did not want the vote to be honest in 2024.

President Trump: You know what? He’s the governor (Brian Kemp). He ought to support his Republican Party, because if he doesn’t have his Republican Party, I could tell you where he came from, and it wasn’t good. You have a great leader of the Republican Party right here. Stand up, please. He has done an unbelievable job, and he has to work like hell with a governor that doesn’t help him. Raffensberger ought to make sure that the vote is honest, and they don’t want the vote to be honest. In my opinion, they want us to lose. That’s actually my opinion, and we can’t let that happen. Because if we lose Georgia, we lose the whole thing, and our country goes to hell, because we can’t have her be President of the United States. She’s grossly incompetent. We can’t let that happen. They’re the ones.

Liz Harrington posted the video:

President Trump says Raffensperger and Kemp want to let Georgia be stolen again “Raffensperger ought to make sure that the vote is honest. They don’t want the vote to be honest. In my opinion, they want us to lose. And we can’t let that happen.” pic.twitter.com/rz83LxicCy — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 3, 2024

It is well known that Brad Raffensperger was working against President Trump in the 2020 election to flip Georgia to Democrats.

Trump is right to call Raffensperger out. He has one of the most shameful records in the country today.