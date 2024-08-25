Renowned JFK Expert Reveals Why He Suspects the CIA Was Involved in the JFK Assassination as Trump Vows to Release All the Files on the Incident

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump announced on stage during his rally in Arizona news that should shake the Deep State to its core: he will be creating a Presidential Commission on Assassination attempts. Under this plan, all of the JFK Files will be released, and the complete story behind what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be revealed.

As the Daily Mail notes, more than 3,000 documents relating to the assassination contain redactions, and experts believe the concealed information will reveal the whole truth behind the JFK assassination.

Now, a renowned expert on the JFK assassination has weighed in with an interesting albeit unsurprising theory about who helped Lee Harvey Oswald allegedly assassinate the 35th President.

Jefferson Morley, who is the editor of the JFK Facts newsletter and has studied the mystery surrounding his assassination for years, told the Washington Post on Saturday he suspects some of Kennedy’s enemies in the CIA might have been working with Oswald.

Morley explained that the documents released so far show that some CIA employees do not believe Oswald acted alone. Moreover, a counterintelligence official tried to “wait out” the Warren Commission’s investigation by denying it information about Oswald.

The fact that federal law states that all JFK assassination records should have been released only raises Morley’s suspicions further.

“This is about the law that says all of the government’s JFK records should be made public by October 2017,” Morley said. “We’re seven years past that blown deadline.”

“Is there a smoking gun in there? You know, this is not about a smoking gun,” he continued.

If it turns out the CIA played a role in JFK’s death, RFK Jr’s haters will be forced to admit he was right after all. For years, this supposed ‘conspiracy theorist’ has told everyone willing to listen that he has personally seen “overwhelming evidence” that the CIA helped kill his uncle only to be mocked by the corporate media.

Here is RFK Jr. talking to TGP’s Jim Hoft about the death of his uncle and the CIA’s alleged involvement.

We all know that the official story behind JFK’s assassination has so many holes you could drive a Mack truck through it.

Last year, a JFK assassination witness broke his silence and blew up the narrative advanced by the Warren Commission that one of the bullets fired at the president’s limousine struck not only Kennedy in the back but also Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. in the back, chest, wrist, and thigh. This has been called the “magic bullet” theory.

According to Landis, there was nothing “magical” about the bullet. He says that the bullet struck Kennedy in the back but was “undercharged” and popped back out before the President’s body was removed from the limo. It never touched Connally.