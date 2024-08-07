REMINDER: Just a Month Ago, Tim Walz Was One of the Democrat Governors Insisting Joe Biden Was Fine to Run for Reelection (VIDEO)

This is an amazing reminder of how much has happened to the Democrats in this election in just a month.

At the beginning of July, Joe Biden was still the presumptive Democrat nominee but rank and file Democrats and their media allies were in total panic over Biden’s diminished mental state which had just been exposed for all to see.

As a result, Democrat governors from all over the country came to Washington, DC to meet with Joe Biden at the White House. Several of these governors emerged from the meeting and insisted that Joe Biden was just fine to run for reelection.

Kamala Harris’s new running mate Tim Walz was one of them.

FOX News reported at the time:

The aim of the meeting was to shore up support among the party’s top leaders and stave off diminishing confidence in Biden’s candidacy. Among the Democratic governors who were planning to attend in person were Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who leads the Democratic Governors Association, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, among others. After the meeting only Govs. Walz, Hochul, and Moore spoke to reporters. Gov. Walz said he and his colleagues had a “great conversation” with President Biden. Walz said his fellow governors were worried not because of any lingering doubts about Biden’s cognitive abilities but because of “the threat of a Trump presidency.” That threat, Walz said, “is not theoretical for governors.” Walz praised the Biden administration for its handling of Covid, and “investing in infrastructure and the middle class.”

Watch below as Walz lies about Biden:

“We are all looking for the path to win. All the governors agree with that, President Biden agrees with that. He has had our backs…the governors have his back, and we‘re working together just to make very, very clear on that.” Walz on July 3, 2024. pic.twitter.com/sMM6AHpj8f — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 6, 2024

This was just a few weeks ago:

Just a few weeks ago @Tim_Walz assured Americans the DNC would respect Democrat primary voters: “We, unlike the Republicans, have a process, & voters across this country went through primaries, they elected Joe Biden & Kamala Harris.” pic.twitter.com/Gj91oXGVWM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2024

This was just a month ago. Do Democrats think no one remembers anything? They certainly act as if they do.